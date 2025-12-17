MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Early Detection Helps Personalize Treatments for Uterine Fibroids appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Uterine fibroids are a common condition that affects up to 80% of women throughout their lives. Almost half of these women will experience symptoms that impact their quality of life and fertility, including intense pain and anemia. Uterine fibroids are the leading reason for performing a hysterectomy; however.

Less invasive treatments can help women recover and resume their usual activities more quickly. Moreover, many studies have shown that there are health benefits to keeping the uterus and ovaries, explains Dr. Shannon Laughlin-Tommaso, obstetrician-gynecologist at Mayo Clinic and lead co-author of the article.

The removal of the uterus, even while preserving the ovaries, increases the risks of cardiovascular diseases, depression, anxiety, and a higher mortality rate. These risks are greater in people who undergo this process while they are still young.“Women considering a hysterectomy deserve counseling about these risks, because there are other, less invasive options for many women with fibroids,” Dr. Laughlin-Tommaso says.

A recent study found that nearly 60% of women who underwent hysterectomy for fibroids had not previously received a less invasive treatment. These alternatives include medical therapies, hormonal intrauterine devices (IUDs), radiofrequency ablation, focused ultrasound ablation, and uterine artery embolization.

When fibroids are found early, they tend to be smaller and less extensive. As a result, treating them early is clinically less complicated. The incidence increases with age until menopause and is higher among women of African descent. Additionally, this population often has more severe fibroids.

“Early diagnosis and treatment of uterine fibroids can help reduce this health disparity among women of African descent,” explains Dr. Ebbie Stewart, co-lead author and gynecologist and reproductive endocrinologist at Mayo Clinic. In survey-based research, many patients preferred minimally invasive therapies over hysterectomies.

The diagnosis of fibroids is quite simple; it is done through a pelvic ultrasound, but determining who should undergo triage is not so easy, and triage generally occurs after the fibroids have enlarged or when the patients already have symptoms. Many women with symptomatic fibroids reported psychological distress, such as depression, worry, anger, and discomfort regarding their body image.

The researchers suggest that future studies should include the screening of younger women, particularly young women of African descent, and individuals with a strong family history of fibroids to determine if early treatment reduces long-term risks.

Hysterectomies have been the most common treatment for uterine fibroids for several reasons.“Hysterectomy simplifies decision-making for both healthcare providers and patients.” For providers, it is not necessary to determine which fibroids should be treated or removed. Hysterectomy is also universally available in obstetrics and gynecology practices,” Dr. Laughlin-Tommaso mentioned.

Additionally, concerns about inadvertently missing a rare cancer that grows in the smooth muscles of the uterus, known as leiomyosarcoma, have led to a higher rate of hysterectomies compared to less invasive approaches.

Finally, one of the main reasons for performing a hysterectomy is that fibroids can reappear approximately 50% of the time within five years after their removal. However, researchers note that not all new fibroids will become symptomatic, especially among women entering menopause.

