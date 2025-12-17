From Strategic Partnership To Debt Restructuring: 8 Big Outcomes From PM Modi's Ethiopia Visit
|Eight outcomes from PM Modi's Ethiopia visit:
|1- Elevation of bilateral ties to 'strategic partnership.'
|2-Agreement on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance on custom matters.
|3-MoU for establishing date centre at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.
|4-Implementing arrangement for cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Operations Training.
|5-Signing of MoU on debt restructuring under G20 common framework.
|6-Doubling of scholarships to Ethiopian scholars under ICCR scholarship programme.
|7-Specialised short term courses to students and professionals of Ethiopia in AI under ITEC programme.
|8-India to help augment the capacity of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Addis Ababa in the fields of maternal healthcare and neonatal care.
Ethiopia's top honour marks the 28th top foreign State award bestowed on PM Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised that the warmth and affection shown by the Ethiopian leadership and people facilitated the visit, enabling it to proceed quickly and circumvent the lengthy routine diplomatic procedures.
This follows Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali's invitation to PM Modi to visit Ethiopia during their meeting at the G20 Summit in South Africa the previous month, marking PM Modi's first-ever visit to Ethiopia, underscoring the growing strategic importance of India-Ethiopia relations.Also Read | Jordan's Crown Prince drives PM Modi to museum in Amman in rare gesture
PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday for a two-day visit. He was accorded a warm welcome at the airport.
(With agency inputs)An honor commemorating the deep India-Ethiopia civilizational ties.
