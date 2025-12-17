PM Modi Thanks Ethiopia For 'Great Honour Nishan Of Ethiopia' Award

PM Modi Expresses Gratitude for Ethiopia's Highest Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the people and government of Ethiopia after being conferred with the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia', calling it a matter of immense pride and a recognition of the enduring ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi thanked Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and said it was an honour to be recognised by one of the world's most ancient and rich civilisations. He said the award belonged to the countless Indians who have contributed over the years to strengthening the partnership between India and Ethiopia.

"Grateful to the people and Government of Ethiopia as well as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for conferring upon me the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia' last evening. To be honoured by one of the world's most ancient and rich civilisations is a matter of immense pride. This honour belongs to the countless Indians who have shaped and strengthened our partnership over the years," the prime minister wrote.

Prime Minister Modi also added that India remains committed to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ethiopia to address evolving global challenges and create new opportunities for future cooperation. "India remains committed to further cementing cooperation with Ethiopia to address evolving global challenges and also to create new opportunities," PM Modi later wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ethiopia conferred its highest award, the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the recognition belongs to the countless Indians whose trust, contributions, and efforts have shaped and strengthened the bilateral partnership. PM Modi is the first global Head of State or Head of Government to receive this award. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali bestowed the award. Ethiopia's top honour marks the 28th top foreign State award bestowed on PM Modi.

Visit Elevates Bilateral Ties to 'Strategic Partnership'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ethiopia has elevated bilateral ties to a 'Strategic Partnership,' marking a significant milestone in India-Ethiopia relations.

The visit yielded several key outcomes, including agreements on customised cooperation, the establishment of a data centre, and UN peacekeeping training. India and Ethiopia also signed an MoU on debt restructuring under the G20 Common Framework, showcasing cooperation on economic issues. Educational exchanges received a boost with doubled ICCR scholarships for Ethiopian students and specialised AI courses under ITEC.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)