UNESCO And Dior Launch Women@Dior Mentorship Program 2026-27 For Students

UNESCO and Dior launched the Women@Dior mentorship program 2026-27, offering female college students an international mentorship. Learn eligibility, application process, and how to apply for this unique opportunity.

Dior and UNESCO are inviting applications for the 2026-27 Women@Dior mentorship program, designed to empower female college students and nurture them into future leaders.

Applicants should be women under 30, enrolled full-time in higher education (final-year undergraduate or postgraduate). Fluency in English is required, and candidates from all fields of study are welcome.

The last date of application is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 PM (Paris Time).

Each participant is paired with a personal mentor from Dior, selected according to their career goals, who provides guidance on career planning and professional networking opportunities.

The program also offers more than 16 online courses covering self-awareness, creativity, inclusion, and sustainable development, complementing the mentorship experience.

Following the courses, students collaborate in groups on a "Dream for Change" project, aiming to address real-world social challenges impacting women and girls.

To apply, submit your CV, a motivation letter (max 600 words) on women's empowerment, and proof of college enrollment. Note: This is a mentorship program, not a job or internship with Dior or UNESCO.