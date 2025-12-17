Fans Troll FIFA Awards After Dembele & Bonmati Win, Question Snubs Of Kane, Mbappe And Raphinha

The FIFA Best awards ceremony in Qatar crowned Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati as the top men's and women's players, but the results quickly triggered a wave of trolling online. Fans across social media questioned the credibility of the selections, pointing to glaring omissions of high‐profile stars such as Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Raphinha.

Dembele, who enjoyed a stellar season with Paris Saint‐Germain, lifted the men's prize after scoring 35 goals and helping the French club secure their first Champions League title. Bonmati, meanwhile, collected the women's award for the third consecutive year, adding to her Ballon d'Or triumph. While both players were praised for their achievements, the online conversation shifted sharply toward those left out.

Supporters argued that Kane's prolific scoring run, Mbappe's consistency at both club and international level, and Raphinha's impact at Barcelona deserved recognition. Instead, FIFA's voting process - which combined input from fans, media, captains and coaches - was accused of overlooking performances that many felt were more deserving.

The trolling extended beyond the player categories. PSG coach Luis Enrique was named the best men's coach, while England's Sarina Wiegman picked up the women's coaching award. Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hannah Hampton claimed the goalkeeping honours, and Santiago Montiel's overhead kick won the Puskas award. Lizbeth Ovalle's scorpion strike earned the Marta award.

