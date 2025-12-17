Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rio Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, December 16, 2025


2025-12-17 12:29:54
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: A midweek evening centered on Rio's enduring musical traditions-traditional Tuesday roda de samba at Carioca da Gema (19:30), roots samba at Rio Scenarium (19:00), intimate bossa nova and jazz performances at Beco das Garrafas (20:00), and a jazz session at Blue Note Rio (20:00). Links for details and reservations are below.

Top Picks Tonight Tuesday Roda de Samba - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Lapa's premier venue hosts an authentic participatory roda-ideal for expats seeking genuine Brazilian rhythm and community on a relaxed Tuesday.
  • Start: 19:30
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
Roots Samba Evening - Rio Scenarium (19:00)
  • Why picked: Multi-level antique-filled venue offers vibrant roots samba-combines history and energy for an engaging expat experience in Centro.
  • Start: 19:00 onward
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Bossa Nova & Jazz Sets - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
  • Why picked: The birthplace of bossa nova provides intimate performances-refined, melodic atmosphere just steps from Copacabana beach.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
  • Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
Jazz Session - Blue Note Rio (20:00)
  • Why picked: Sophisticated jazz in a world-class club with ocean views-elegant option for expats enjoying high-quality international standards.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Also notable
  • Pedra do Sal Samba Roda (if active on Tuesday) - Historic Centro location with spontaneous gatherings. Free entry.
  • Bar scenes in Baixo Copa or Lapa streets - Casual drinks and people-watching in expat-friendly areas.
Suggested route

Centro/Lapa: Begin at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-classic historic district flow.

Copacabana: Start with Blue Note (20:00) jazz, then short stroll to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) for bossa nova-relaxed oceanside evening.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Centro and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated venues; bring photo ID. Most accept cards.

Listings gathered for Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Recheck venue sites for any last-minute programming and reservation status close to showtime.

MENAFN17122025007421016031ID1110489229



The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search