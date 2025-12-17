403
Venezuela Renews Emergency Decree, Allowing Fast Shifts In Taxes, Funds, And Procurement
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Venezuela's government has extended its nationwide“state of economic emergency” for another 60 days, a move that keeps extraordinary economic powers in force under Decree No. 5,190, published in an Extraordinary Official Gazette (No. 6,944).
Supporters portray it as a necessary tool in a country still exposed to external shocks and financing constraints. Critics see something else: an ongoing normalization of governing by exception.
What makes the renewal worth watching is not the slogan about“extraordinary circumstances,” but the practical toolkit it preserves.
On taxes, the decree allows authorities to suspend the application and collection of tributes on a general basis, including across regions and municipalities.
It also empowers the state to suspend some tax exemptions and collect those taxes instead. In plain terms, the government can both loosen and tighten the tax grip quickly, depending on what it wants to protect, punish, or finance.
On cash flow, it authorizes the centralization of special fees and contributions into the National Treasury and permits the redirection of resources from existing funds.
That matters because it can reroute money that agencies, programs, or local bodies expected to control, concentrating decisions in Caracas. On enforcement, it calls for extraordinary mechanisms to combat tax evasion and avoidance.
On industrial policy, it goes further: the decree allows the state to establish mechanisms and percentages for mandatory purchases of domestic production, explicitly to promote import substitution.
For businesses, that can translate into compulsory sourcing rules, shifting supply chains and contracts with limited notice. Two clauses underline the exceptional nature of the measure.
The decree suspends, for its duration, the constitutional“legal reserve” principle in economic, financial, and monetary matters, widening the space for decree-based rulemaking.
It also orders cooperation by state bodies, security agencies, and the armed forces in implementation. Officials justify the extension by citing global trade turbulence linked to U.S. tariff policy, recession risks, and the continuing impact of unilateral sanctions.
For people and firms abroad, the message is simple: Venezuela is choosing speed and control, and that choice reshapes legal and commercial risk in real time.
A new 60-day extension keeps Venezuela under an“economic emergency” framework that widens executive discretion.
The decree targets taxes, public funds, and procurement, including the power to revoke exemptions and mandate domestic purchasing.
The bigger story is predictability: faster decisions can mean sharper policy swings for residents and companies.
