Silver Viper Minerals Secures Agreement With IMPAQ Capital Inc.

MENAFN - Yolo Wire)Silver Viper Minerals Corp.(the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged IMPAQ Capital Inc. ("IMPAQ"), an independent service provider, to deliver investor relations services. Based in Montréal, Québec, IMPAQ specializes in tailored outreach programs that connect companies with qualified North American investment professionals, enhancing the Company's visibility.

The agreement is for an initial term of six (6) months, commencing on December 15, 2025, and will automatically renew for successive three (3)-month periods unless terminated by the Company. IMPAQ will receive a monthly cash fee of $7,500, plus applicable taxes.

In addition, the Company has agreed to grant IMPAQ stock options to purchase up to 170,000 common shares of the Company, at an exercise price of CAD$1.55. The options will be exercisable for a period of two (2) years from the date of grant, subject to the Company's stock option plan and standard vesting provisions.

About IMPAQ Capital Inc.:

IMPAQ Capital is a Montréal-based investor relations and capital markets advisory firm that provides customized outreach programs designed to strengthen visibility and engagement with North American investment professionals.

About Silver Viper Minerals Corp.:

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR; OTCQB: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious-metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the recently announced Coneto Silver-Gold Project acquisition, collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Steve Cope

President and CEO

For further information, please contact Alicia Ford at 604-687-8566, email ... or visit our website at .

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals for the Offering, closing of the Offering and use of proceeds of the Offering. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.