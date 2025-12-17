UK Crypto Ownership Falls To 8% In 2025, Latest Yougov Poll Reveals

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) UK Cryptocurrency Ownership Declines, But Holdings Grow

A recent survey commissioned by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reveals a nuanced shift in the nation's crypto landscape. While the percentage of UK adults owning cryptocurrencies has decreased, the total value of digital assets held by individuals continues to increase, indicating a shift from small-scale holdings to larger investments.



Crypto ownership in the UK dropped from 12% in 2024 to 8% in 2025, based on a YouGov survey of 2,353 respondents.

Despite the decline, crypto ownership remains twice as high as in 2021 when only 4% of adults held digital assets.

The survey identifies a trend toward larger holdings, with 21% of respondents owning between $1,343 and $6,708 worth of cryptocurrencies, and 11% holding between $6,709 and $13,416. Crypto investors with experience in lending and borrowing are generally more informed and risk-tolerant, according to the FCA.

The FCA's latest survey highlights a shifting pattern in UK crypto engagement. Although only 8% of the adult population reported owning cryptocurrencies in 2025, down from 12% the previous year, the total value of crypto holdings appears to be rising. This indicates that while fewer people are engaging with digital assets, those who remain are making more substantial investments. The growth of larger holdings suggests increased confidence among experienced investors and a possible maturation of the UK crypto market.

Notably, 57% of respondents who own crypto reported holding Bitcoin, while 43% own Ethereum. A smaller but significant 21% reported owning Solana. The FCA emphasizes that more knowledgeable investors involved in lending and borrowing are generally more aware of risks and warnings, marking a potential shift towards more sophisticated market participants.

Coinciding with the survey release, the FCA announced three consultations focused on regulating crypto exchanges, staking, lending, and decentralized finance (DeFi). These initiatives aim to establish a comprehensive framework, with the regulator inviting feedback from relevant stakeholders by February. This move aligns with the UK's broader aim to balance innovation with financial stability and consumer protection in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

