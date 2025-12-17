Bragar Eagel & Squire Is Investigating Certain Officers And Directors Of Baxter International And Molina Healthcare On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors Baxter International, Inc. (NYSE: BAX) and Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Baxter International, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Baxter on October 16, 2025.



The Complaint alleged that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that: (1) the Novum LVP suffered systemic defects that caused widespread malfunctions, including underinfusion, overinfusion, and complete non-delivery of fluids, which exposed patients to risks of serious injury or death; (2) Baxter was notified of multiple device malfunctions, injuries, and deaths from these defects; (3) Baxter's attempts to address these defects through customer alerts were inadequate remedial measures, when design flaws persisted and continued to cause serious harm to patients; (4) as a result, there was a heightened risk that customers would be instructed to take existing Novum LVPs out of service and that Baxter would completely pause all new sales of these pumps; and (5) based on the foregoing, Baxter's statements about the safety, efficacy, product rollout, customer feedback and sales prospects of the Novum LVPs were materially false and misleading.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH)



Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Molina Healthcare, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Molina on October 3, 2025.



The complaint filed in this class action alleged that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) material, adverse facts concerning the Company's“medical cost trend assumptions;” (2) that Molina was experiencing a“dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend;” (3) that Molina's near term growth was dependent on a lack of“utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services;” (4) as a result of the foregoing, Molina's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

