Galecto, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

The Inducement Grant has an exercise price per share equal to $32.00 and will vest (i) with respect to 25% on the first anniversary of the Grant Date and (ii) thereafter, with respect to an additional 1/48th on each monthly anniversary of the Grant Date following the first anniversary of the Grant Date, subject to the employee's continued employment with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.
About Galecto
Galecto, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics to transform treatment of a broad spectrum of hematological cancers. Galecto's pipeline includes a highly differentiated mutant calreticulin (mut-CALR)-driven myeloproliferative neoplasm portfolio targeting essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis. The Company expects to submit an IND or equivalent filing for lead asset, DMR-001, a potentially best-in-class, subcutaneously administered monoclonal antibody targeting mutCALR, in mid-2026. Galecto's pipeline also includes GB3226, a first-in-class preclinical dual inhibitor of ENL-YEATS and FLT3 for the treatment of multiple genetic subsets of AML. For regular updates about Galecto, visit .
