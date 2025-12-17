CCH Diamonds & Gems Strengthens Global Presence With New $1.5M Metals-Refining Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCH Diamonds & Gems Trading FZCO, a leading company in the international diamond and gemstone industry, announces a new investment to expand its operations in the precious materials sector. The company is investing US $1.5 million in a new refining line that will process raw ore containing gold, silver, indium, and other metals. The new facility is planned to open in Q1 2026 and will be located in Dubai's Gold & Diamond Park.









This investment marks an important step for CCH Diamonds & Gems as the company grows beyond gemstone trading and moves into full precious-metals processing. Under the leadership of President Carlos Chagui Certain, the company continues to build trust with investors, jewelers, collectors, industrial clients, and wholesale buyers who rely on transparency, safety, and certified quality.

A New Step Forward in Precious-Metals Refining

The new refining line will allow CCH to receive, test, refine, and certify raw ore that contains multiple valuable metals, including:



Gold

Silver

Indium

Cadmium

Palladium Others.



The facility is being designed with modern technology to ensure safe operations and minimal environmental impact. All materials processed will come from verified and regulated suppliers, giving clients complete confidence in the origin and handling of their metals.

“This investment is an important milestone for our company,” said Carlos Chagui Certain, President of CCH Diamonds & Gems.“By refining metals ourselves, we maintain full control over quality from start to finish. It reflects our commitment to transparency, accuracy, and dependable service.”

Chagui also explained that this move will allow CCH to support a broader market, including industries that use indium and other specialty metals for electronics, technology, and renewable-energy products.

Strong Demand for Certified Gemstones Continues

Although CCH is expanding into metals refining, the global gemstone market remains strong. A 2025 report from Grand View Research estimates the value of the global gemstone market at USD 101.73 billion in 2024, with growth expected to reach USD 183.17 billion by 2033. Diamonds continue to dominate the sector, making up 84.8% of market revenue.

“Whether we are supplying gemstones or refined metals, our goal is the same,” Chagui added.“We are committed to providing our clients with products that meet clear standards of authenticity, traceability, and quality.”

Building New Capabilities While Maintaining Core Values

CCH Diamonds & Gems operates on four key principles that will also guide the new refining line:



Expertise

CCH's teams-gemologists, refining specialists, and metallurgical experts-evaluate every stone and metal batch carefully to meet international standards.

Reliability

The new refining line is built with systems that ensure consistent results and compliance with global regulations for precious-metals processing.

Safety



The facility includes important safety and environmental protections, such as:



Closed processing systems





Air-filtration and emissions-control equipment



Secure storage areas

Transparency Clients will receive full documentation, including source information, test results, and final output details, just as they currently do with CCH's gemstones.

Serving a More Diverse Global Market

The new refining line will strengthen CCH's ability to support a wider range of customers, including:



Investors looking for refined gold and silver



Electronics and technology manufacturers that use indium



Jewelers needing certified refined metals



Mining partners that need reliable refining and verification services

Traditional gemstone investors and collectors



By expanding into both luxury and industrial markets, CCH continues to grow as a global leader in multiple segments.

Strategic Alignment with Critical Technology and Green Energy Sectors

The $1.5 million investment is a strategic move that secures CCH's position in the rapidly growing market for specialized metals. The new refining line will process materials such as Indium and Palladium, which are fundamental to advanced electronics, 5G infrastructure, and green energy products like high-efficiency solar cells.

The establishment of verified refining capacity allows CCH to serve technology and manufacturing customers who require traceable, certified, and high-purity metals.

"This investment is a strategic alignment with the future of global industry," stated Chagui. "We are applying our core expertise to ensure the market has access to the certified metals it urgently needs for innovation and sustainable growth."

To learn more about CCH Diamonds & Gems and its certified stones, please visit .





About CCH Diamonds & Gems Trading FZCO

CCH Diamonds & Gems Trading FZCO, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, specializes in the international trading of certified diamonds and gemstones. Guided by President Carlos Chagui Certain, the company upholds the highest standards of transparency, safety, and reliability while serving investors, collectors, jewelers, and wholesale buyers worldwide. Every gemstone traded meets rigorous standards of certification, provenance, and beauty, supported by professional and personalized service.





CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: CCH Diamonds and Gems Trading FZCO Media Contact Person: Bernardo Gomez Email:... Phone: 3057 415 257 Country: United States Website: