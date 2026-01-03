Filipino Expat Wins Dh30 Million At Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Live Draw

Imagine winning the life-changing amount of Dh30 million, but completely missing the phone call informing you of the win!

That's what happened with Dubai-based Filipino expat Anna Lee Gayongan, who was announced as the grand prize winner of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi 's live draw tonight. The draw hosts called her during the live stream, immediately after declaring the winning ticket number - 074090 - but she didn't receive the call.

Rajan PV from Saudi Arabia, who won Dh 25million last month, appeared on tonight's live draw to select the winning ticket.

It was a lucky night for a lot of Indians based in Dubai. Five winners - four Indian expats and one from Bangladesh - also bagged consolation prizes of Dh50,000 each. They are:



Ticket number 414500 bought by Sony Thompson from India, who lives in Dubai.

Ticket number 292964 bought by Indian expat Ressa Shah based in Dubai

Ticket number 393766 bought by Indian expat Rexi Abraham Chacko who lives in Dubai

Ticket number 333648 bought by Saju Subramanian from India, who lives in Abu Dhabi Ticket number 056930 bought by Mohammad Abdul Fazal from Bangladesh

Four winners also took home Dh140,000 by playing the brand new game The Big Win. Blindfolded participants had to pick balls of different cash prizes ranging from 50,000 to 150,000 from a glass box. You can also use the phone-a-friend option to get someone to help you to pick the ball with the maximum prize.

Tonight's winners of Dh140,000 included Malek from Jordan, Abdulla from the UAE, Alauddin Shahjahan from Bangladesh and Ibrahim from Kerala.

Another lucky winner, Elango Pandi from India, who lives in Abu Dhabi, took home a brand new BMW 430i.