Geefi's (GEE) Phase Reports Steady Growth Amid Market Chaos With Over $800K Raised In Less Than 2 Weeks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi announced an extraordinary fundraising achievement, securing over $800,000 in its ongoing presale in less than two weeks. This rapid influx of capital highlights significant investor momentum and strong market confidence in the project's vision for a comprehensive decentralized finance ecosystem.









The milestone was driven by the platform's rapidly expanding community, which now numbers over 2,400 investors. This powerful demonstration of support underscores the growing demand for user-friendly crypto solutions that offer immediate, tangible utility and positions GeeFi for continued success as it approaches subsequent presale phases.





A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

At the heart of GeeFi's appeal is its commitment to delivering real-world products from day one. The ecosystem is anchored by the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is already live and available for download on Android devices, with an iOS version in active development to serve a broader audience. This wallet is the gateway to a suite of upcoming products, including the GeeFi DEX for seamless trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for global spending. The entire platform is powered by the deflationary GeeFi Token (GEE), which is engineered to support long-term value by reducing supply as the ecosystem grows, rewarding early adopters.

Accelerating Momentum and Investor Confidence

The exceptional pace of fundraising, raising over $800,000 in such a short timeframe, signals strong market conviction in GeeFi's strategic roadmap and development progress. This surge in investment activity reflects a growing awareness of the limited opportunity to acquire GEE tokens at the current presale valuation. As the project continues to hit its targets and build out its product suite, the presale offers a critical entry point for investors looking to secure a position before token pricing is adjusted in future phases. This momentum validates the project's approach and sets a positive tone for its future growth trajectory.





Strengthening Value for the GeeFi Community

GeeFi has structured its platform to ensure its community shares directly in the project's success. The platform offers a compelling staking program with an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55%, enabling token holders to generate a substantial passive income stream. In addition, a popular referral program provides a 5% bonus for each new participant brought into the ecosystem, transforming investors into active advocates. These initiatives create a powerful, multi-layered incentive structure that rewards long-term holding and community-building efforts, fostering a loyal and engaged user base.

Conclusion: A Strong Foundation for Future Growth

Raising over $800,000 in under two weeks is a pivotal achievement for GeeFi, demonstrating robust market demand and strong community backing. This financial milestone, combined with a clear product roadmap and tangible utility, solidifies GeeFi's position as a leading project in the competitive DeFi space. As the presale continues to advance, the project is well-equipped to deliver on its promise of simplifying the crypto experience and driving mainstream adoption through its innovative, all-in-one ecosystem.

