Chris Hemsworth Talks About His 'Complicated Times' With Wife Elsa Pataky

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, who have been married since 2010, experienced some "complicated times" in their relationship. He went on to add that "having fun" has been key to the success of their romance.

He said on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast: "Both having a sort of adventurous spirit, making time for one another. I think the complicated times have been when it's been all work, all kids, and all of a sudden the 'us' in the relationship is sort of non-existent.

"You're just kind of managing a household or the work-family schedule. Elsa will be off at work, and I'll be off at work and then it's chaos with kid time, and so sort of removing ourselves from all of that and just having time for the two of us and making space for each other rather than the rest of the world that can be so all-consuming."

The star, who has India, 13, and 11-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with Elsa, said that married life can be challenging. However, the movie star has always been determined to "make it work", reports co.

He said: "I think it's hard for anyone, really. It's all relative. Yeah, it's challenging, but we also have the opportunity to make it work. We have no excuse as far as how much time we can make for each other due to the support we can get due to our situation."

Meanwhile, Hemsworth previously said that he loves the challenges of fatherhood.

The movie star also confessed that it's changed his entire outlook on life and his movie career.

Speaking to E! News in 2015, the actor explained: "I think it makes you less selfish, because it's no longer about you. It can't be. It's about someone else, which is refreshing. It's nice to not spend all your time thinking about your own problems and garbage up there and I just have so much fun doing it.”

“It's the best. And now I'm a bit more choosy, I think, with when I work and how I work because it better be worthwhile to take me away from them."