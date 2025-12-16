Market Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Paris – December 16, 2025 - EUROAPI announced today that its main shareholders, Sanofi and EPIC Bpifrance, have agreed to extend further the duration of their lock-up until December 18, 2026, subject to customary exceptions. This extension strengthens the stability of EUROAPI's shareholding structure throughout the execution of its FOCUS-27 plan.

Based on its latest forecast, EUROAPI also provided the following business update:



In a deteriorated overall business environment, Full Year 2025 Net Sales are expected to decrease mid-single digit on a comparable basis, compared to a low-single digit decline previously communicated. Full Year 2025 Core EBITDA margin objective remains within the 7% to 9% range thanks to effective cost reduction measures.

While the execution of the FOCUS-27 plan is progressing well, with continued improvements in cost efficiency across the organization, EUROAPI is assessing the implications of the evolving business environment. The company will provide further update on March 3, 2026, together with Full Year 2025 Results.

Financial agenda (all dates to be confirmed)



3 March 2026: FY 2025 results

27 May 2026: 2026 AGM 28 July 2026: H1 2026 results



About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,270 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and five manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at and follow us on Linkedin.

Media Relations contact:

Laurence Bollack

Tel.: +33 (0)6 81 86 80 19

...







Investor Relations contacts:

Sophie Palliez-Capian

Tel.: +33 (0)6 87 89 33 51

...



Léa Massonneau

Tel: +33 (0)7 60 32 29 50

...



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward looking and not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, projections and current assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning the Group's current and future strategy, financial and non-financial future results and the environment in which the Group operates, as well as events, operations, future services or product development and potential. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words“expects”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“estimates”,“plans” and similar expressions. Forward looking statements and information do not constitute guarantees of future performances, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, a large number of which are difficult to predict and generally outside the control of the Group, which could cause actual results, performances or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are indicated and detailed in Chapter 3“Risk factors” of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on April 1, 2025. These forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly declines any obligation or commitment to publish updates or corrections of the forward-looking statements included in this press release in order to reflect any change affecting the forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

