Enkrypt AI Announces Inclusion In Kuppingercole Analysts' Leadership Compass For Generative AI Defense

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Enkrypt AI has been included in the newly released KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Generative AI Defense, authored by Lead Analyst Jonathan Care. The report examines the evolving market of technologies designed to address governance, monitoring, and security challenges associated with generative and agentic AI.

As enterprises accelerate the adoption of generative and agentic AI, gaps in governance, monitoring, and security are becoming increasingly apparent. The Leadership Compass explores the technologies shaping the future of safe and responsible AI and highlights companies contributing to this emerging area of enterprise defense.

The report evaluates solution providers focused on helping organizations establish guardrails, improve visibility, and address risks associated with deploying AI systems at scale.

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Generative AI Defense provides analysis of market trends, vendor capabilities, and key considerations for organizations seeking to deploy AI responsibly while managing security and compliance risks.

Readers can access more information about the report on the official KuppingerCole website.

# About Enkrypt AI

Enkrypt AI is a purpose-built AI security and compliance platform that helps enterprises safely deploy agents by detecting,removing, and monitoring risks such as data leakage, jailbreaks, hallucinations, and compliance gaps. Its unified platform combines red teaming, guardrails, and compliance automation to deliver end-to-end protection across the AI lifecycle. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies in finance, healthcare, and insurance, Enkrypt AI was founded in 2022 by Yale PhD experts and is backed by Bol dcap, Berkeley SkyDeck, ARKA, and Kubera.