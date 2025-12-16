INE Training Emerges as Critical Tool for Organizations Seeking Cyber Insurance Approval and Maintaining Coverage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As Insurers Tighten Requirements, Organizations Turn to INE's Hands-On Technical Training to Meet Standards, Reduce Risk, and Secure Payouts

Cary, NC, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With ransomware incidents becoming more severe and cyber insurers tightening eligibility standards, organizations are experiencing a significant rise in claim denials and coverage limitations. To close these gaps, many are turning to INE's technical cybersecurity training as a practical and scalable way to help IT and security teams meet insurance requirements, reduce risk, and strengthen their ability to secure coverage.

Industry research shows that 27 percent of data breach claims (Astra) result in either partial or no payout due to policy exclusions or failure to meet required security controls. These gaps often leave organizations exposed during the most financially damaging moments of a cyber incident, especially as ransomware continues to dominate insured losses, accounting for 76 percent of all incurred cyber insurance losses in the first half of 2025 (Risk & Insurance).

"Ransomware insurance now requires more than simply having the right tools. It requires professionals who understand how to configure, maintain, and validate the security controls insurers look for," said Lindsey Rinehart, Chief Executive Officer at INE. "Our training ensures teams have the practical skills to meet those expectations and respond effectively when an incident occurs."

The Skills Gap Driving Denials

While the average ransomware claim exceeded $1.18 million, insurers are responding to rising financial exposure with significantly stricter underwriting and demanding security questionnaires. An ISC2 workforce study found that 95 percent of organizations report critical cybersecurity skill gaps, leading to understaffing that directly increases breach risk.

Many companies lack the skilled technical staff needed to properly deploy and maintain insurer-required controls-including MFA, EDR, secure backups, and documented incident response capabilities. This gap often results in technical implementation failures that lead to claim denials and policy exclusions.

INE: Bridging the Gap with Practical Competence

INE Security's hands-on training helps organizations bridge this competency gap by equipping IT and security professionals with the practical knowledge required to implement and maintain the controls insurers expect. INE delivers hands-on, real-world labs and guided learning paths that directly map to required security maturity levels.

Key competencies covered through INE training include:



Proper deployment and configuration of MFA, EDR, SIEM, and PAM tools.

Backup validation and recovery testing.

Vulnerability and patch management processes.

Incident response planning and execution. System hardening and infrastructure security.

These measurable skills not only help teams avoid implementation failures but also demonstrate verifiable security maturity during underwriting assessments and renewals, helping organizations better position themselves for coverage.

Essential Support for Resilience

As cyber insurers continue to raise expectations, organizations that invest in developing internal technical expertise will be the ones best positioned to maintain coverage and withstand the growing financial risks of ransomware.

INE is committed to helping companies of all sizes meet this challenge by delivering practical, career-focused training that elevates the capabilities of their IT and security teams. By equipping professionals with the skills needed to implement and validate critical security controls, INE enables businesses to improve resilience, reduce insurance complications, and build long-term operational strength in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and cybersecurity certifications. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security's suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity. The company is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

