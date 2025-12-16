INVL Baltic Real Estate Investor's Calendar For 2026
17-19 March 2026 – audited financial reports and annual management report.
30 April 2026 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2026.
25 August 2026 – Net Asset Value and semi–annual management report of 2026.
30 October 2026 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2026.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail ...
