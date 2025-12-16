INVL Baltic Real Estate Investor's Calendar For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INVL Baltic Real Estate plans to publish information to investors in 2026 in accordance with the following calendar:

17-19 March 2026 – audited financial reports and annual management report.

30 April 2026 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2026.

25 August 2026 – Net Asset Value and semi–annual management report of 2026.

30 October 2026 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2026.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail ...