New Data Finds Substance Use Centers Lose 40% Of Online Leads As MGMT Digital Launches 'Digital Recovery Initiative'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As search engines and AI tools increasingly provide direct answers without sending users to treatment websites, substance use treatment centers are seeing a sharp decline in web leads and admissions inquiries. According to new data compiled by MGMT Digital, treatment providers are losing up to 40% of potential patient leads due to the rise of zero-click search experiences and AI-generated summaries.To address this growing challenge, MGMT Digital today announced the launch of its Digital Recovery Initiative, a specialized marketing framework designed to help addiction treatment centers adapt to AI-driven search and protect their digital patient pipelines.

AI Search is Changing How Patients Find Treatment

Over the past year, platforms such as Google's AI Overviews and ChatGPT have rapidly changed how people seek behavioral health information. Instead of clicking through to facility websites, users now receive summarized answers directly on search results pages or within AI chat responses.

While this shift improves convenience for users, it has caused a significant drop in organic website traffic, fewer contact form submissions, and lower call volumes for many facilities. MGMT Digital's research, based on aggregated client data across more than 100 behavioral health websites, shows that even top-performing treatment centers are losing engagement to AI-generated content and instant answers.

Leadership Perspective

“We're entering a new era where visibility alone isn't enough,” said Jake Gorman, COO of MGMT Digital.“Addiction treatment providers have to think beyond traditional clicks. They need to ensure their credibility, expertise, and patient-focused care are represented within AI-driven search experiences. Our Digital Recovery Initiative is built to do exactly that.

About the Digital Recovery Initiative

The Digital Recovery Initiative is designed to help behavioral health and substance use treatment providers overcome the challenges created by AI search disruption. The program focuses on three core pillars:

AI-Aware SEO: Optimizing website and content structure to increase inclusion in AI overviews and structured answer sets.

Reputation and Authority Building: Leveraging digital PR, schema markup, and verified expertise to improve trust signals and representation in AI results.



Conversion Continuity: Implementing omnichannel campaigns to recapture leads through social media, paid search, and referral sources impacted by zero-click loss.



The initiative integrates MGMT Digital's proprietary analytics and compliance framework, ensuring all campaigns align with HIPAA and ethical marketing standards for healthcare providers.

Partner Facility Success Story: Casa Serena

“Casa Serena saw a 25% rebound in qualified inquiries within 60 days of implementing MGMT Digital's AI-Aware SEO strategy,” said Megan Farrens, Director of Admissions at Casa Serena.“Their approach helped us regain visibility and connect with more families seeking recovery support, even as online search behavior continues to change.”

Call to Action

MGMT Digital invites treatment providers to participate in a complimentary AI Visibility Audit as part of the Digital Recovery Initiative launch. The audit identifies where facilities are losing online visibility due to AI search results and offers actionable solutions for recovery and sustainable growth.

About MGMT Digital

MGMT Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company specializes in behavioral health, mental health, and addiction treatment marketing. Since 2017, MGMT Digital has helped hundreds of mission-driven treatment providers expand their reach, improve patient engagement, and grow ethically in a competitive digital landscape.

Learn more at .