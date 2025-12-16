403
Xsolla Integrates SPENN In Rwanda And Zambia Giving Developers Access To A Strong Consumer-Merchant Ecosystem
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Developers Can Now Maximize Revenue and Boost Player Engagement with a New Integration Delivering a Smoother Checkout, Fewer Declines, and Access to a Growing Digital Wallet User Base
Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced that it has added SPENN to its payments solution portfolio in Rwanda and Zambia. Both Rwanda and Zambia are mobile-first, wallet-led economies where mobile money drives financial inclusion and rapid growth in digital transactions. Reports found that approximately 86% of Rwandan adults own or have used mobile money. As of mid-2024, mobile money transaction volumes in Zambia increased by 44% to 1.4 billion transactions from mid-2023. By adding SPENN as a payment method to its portfolio, Xsolla enables players to continue paying seamlessly in a way they are already familiar with. Key benefits of the SPENN integration include:
Streamlined checkout experience: Developers can offer a faster, smoother, and more reliable payment process, reducing friction for users and improving conversion rates.
Fewer payment declines: Integration with SPENN helps minimize failed transactions, ensuring more successful payments and higher revenue retention.
Access to a growing digital wallet network: Developers can tap into SPENN's expanding user base, opening new opportunities for player engagement and digital commerce growth.
