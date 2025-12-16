Berger Montague PC Investigates Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.'S Board Of Directors For Breach Of Fiduciary Duty (NASDAQ: WBD)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC advises shareholders of(“Warner Bros.” or the“Company”) regarding an investigation into Warner Bros.' Board of Directors (the“Board”) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders, and other violations of state law, in connection with the proposed sale of the Company or certain parts of the Company.

Shareholders of WARNER BROS. may learn more about this investigation by contacting Berger Montague: Radha Raghavan at ... or (215) 875-4698, or Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015 or by CLICKING HERE.

Warner Bros., headquartered in New York City, is a multinational mass-media and entertainment conglomerate, operating in film and TV studios, streaming services, and cable/linear networks.

Berger Montague is investigating whether the Board breached its fiduciary duties and engaged in other unlawful activities in overseeing the Company's sales process. This investigation is focused on, among other things, whether the Board failed to maximize shareholder value by fully and fairly evaluating proposals to acquire the Company or certain businesses within the Company.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information, please contact:

Radha Raghavan

Associate

Berger Montague

(215) 875-4698

...

Andrew Abramowitz

Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

...