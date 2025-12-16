BRIC+M Report Unveils Key Risks In Top Emerging Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The BRIC+M report highlights business opportunities in Brazil, China, India, Mexico, and Russia by analyzing economic, political, and regional risks. It ranks markets based on business potential and risk levels for strategic investment decisions from 2010 to 2025.

The BRIC+M Emerging Market Risk Comparisons Report offers an exhaustive analysis of major risks associated with leading emerging markets. Focusing on countries such as Brazil, China, India, Mexico, and Russia, the report explores both economic and political risks that could impact these markets in near-term (2010 to 2016) and long-term (2017 to 2025) scenarios.

This report serves as a pivotal tool for businesses and investors looking to identify which emerging markets hold the most promise for future growth and success. It delves into the specific business opportunities available in each region, while also addressing the potential risk factors that businesses may face. An in-depth evaluation of economic stability, regulatory framework, political landscape, and other fundamental factors is provided to offer a comprehensive view of these thriving markets.

Complementing this analysis is a detailed rating mechanism that quantifies the potential for business success against anticipated risks in each market. This rating system is pivotal for investors and business leaders, assisting them in making informed strategic decisions. As these markets continue to evolve, the insights offered in this report become increasingly valuable, equipping stakeholders with the knowledge to navigate complexities and capitalize on emerging opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Angola

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

Bulgaria

Cameroon

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Congo-Brazzaville

Congo-Kinshasa

Costa Rica

Cote d'Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Ethiopia

Finland

France

Gabon

Germany

Greece

Guatemala

Honduras

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Libya

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Malaysia

Mexico

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Nigeria

North Korea

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zimbabwe

Region Reports



Central and South Asia



East Asia and Pacific



East Europe



Middle East and North Africa



North America



South America



Sub-Saharan Africa

West Europe

Economic Forecasts



Central and South Asia



East Asia and Pacific



East Europe



Middle East and North Africa



North America



South America



Sub-Saharan Africa

West Europe

Risk Forecasts



Central and South Asia



East Asia and Pacific



East Europe



Middle East and North Africa



North America



South America



Sub-Saharan Africa West Europe

