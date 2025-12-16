Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Draft Resolutions Of The General Shareholders Meeting (December 30, 2025)


2025-12-16 11:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Management Board of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB approved the draft resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders meeting that will take place on the 30th of December 2025:

1. Consolidated Management Report.

Shareholders of the VILNIAUS BALDAI AB are presented with the Consolidated Management Report for the financial year 2025 (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

2. Company's Auditor's Report.

Shareholders of the VILNIAUS BALDAI AB are presented with the independent auditor's report on the financial statements of VILNIAUS BALDAI for 2025 (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

3. Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2025 ended 31 August 2025.

To approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2025 ended 31 August, 2025.

4. Distribution of Company's profit.

To approve the Company's profit distribution:

(thousand EUR)

Undistributed retained earnings (losses), at the beginning of financial year 29,874
Net profit (loss) for the year 2025 ended 31 August 2025 4,520
Profit (loss) for the year 2025 ended 31 August 2025 not recognised in the statement of profit or loss 13
Distributable result 34,407
Transfers to the obligatory reserves 0
Transfers to other reserves 0
To be paid as dividends* 3,031
To be paid as annual payments (tantiemes) to the Board members 100
Undistributed retained earnings (losses), carried forward to the following financial year 31,276

* - 0.78 EUR of dividends per one ordinary share.

5. Election of the Company's Audit Committee members.

To elect three members to the Audit Committee of Vilniaus baldai, AB for a term of office of four (4) years. To elect Tomas Bubinas and Danutė Kadanaitė as independent members of the Audit Committee. To elect Vaidas Savukynas as a member of the Audit Committee. To elect Tomas Bubinas as the Chair of the Audit Committee.

6. Approval of Company's Remuneration policy.

To approve Remuneration policy of the Company.

Information related with the convened General Shareholders Meeting (notice on convocation of General Shareholders Meeting, information about Company's shares, draft resolution, etc.) are available at VILNIAUS BALDAI AB webpage . This mentioned information is also available at the office of VILNIAUS BALDAI (Pramonės st. 23, Guopstų vil., Trakų distr. LT-21148) during working hours. For further information please contact + 370 5 2525700.

Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No.: +370 5 252 57 00

Attachments

  • General voting bulletin_30th of December, 2025
  • VB Remuneration Policy 2025

MENAFN16122025004107003653ID1110488758



