Draft Resolutions Of The General Shareholders Meeting (December 30, 2025)
|Undistributed retained earnings (losses), at the beginning of financial year
|29,874
|Net profit (loss) for the year 2025 ended 31 August 2025
|4,520
|Profit (loss) for the year 2025 ended 31 August 2025 not recognised in the statement of profit or loss
|13
|Distributable result
|34,407
|Transfers to the obligatory reserves
|0
|Transfers to other reserves
|0
|To be paid as dividends*
|3,031
|To be paid as annual payments (tantiemes) to the Board members
|100
|Undistributed retained earnings (losses), carried forward to the following financial year
|31,276
* - 0.78 EUR of dividends per one ordinary share.
5. Election of the Company's Audit Committee members.
To elect three members to the Audit Committee of Vilniaus baldai, AB for a term of office of four (4) years. To elect Tomas Bubinas and Danutė Kadanaitė as independent members of the Audit Committee. To elect Vaidas Savukynas as a member of the Audit Committee. To elect Tomas Bubinas as the Chair of the Audit Committee.
6. Approval of Company's Remuneration policy.
To approve Remuneration policy of the Company.
Information related with the convened General Shareholders Meeting (notice on convocation of General Shareholders Meeting, information about Company's shares, draft resolution, etc.) are available at VILNIAUS BALDAI AB webpage . This mentioned information is also available at the office of VILNIAUS BALDAI (Pramonės st. 23, Guopstų vil., Trakų distr. LT-21148) during working hours. For further information please contact + 370 5 2525700.
Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No.: +370 5 252 57 00
Attachments
-
General voting bulletin_30th of December, 2025
VB Remuneration Policy 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment