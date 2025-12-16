Zatuchni & Associates Offers Free Case Reviews For Wrongful Termination Victims In Elizabeth, NJ

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Zatuchni & Associates, a New Jersey-based employment law firm with headquarters in Lambertville, offers free case reviews to individuals in Elizabeth who believe they have been wrongfully terminated from their jobs. The firm's Elizabeth employment lawyers focus exclusively on representing employees in workplace legal disputes and have earned recognition for their dedication to securing justice for clients across Union County and beyond.

Wrongful termination occurs when employees are dismissed for unlawful reasons, including discrimination based on race, gender, age, disability, or in retaliation for reporting workplace misconduct. Under New Jersey law, while most employment relationships are considered "at-will," employers cannot terminate workers for reasons that violate state or federal anti-discrimination statutes.

The firm handles comprehensive wrongful termination cases involving multiple forms of workplace discrimination and violations. These include:

.Race discrimination cases where employees face unfair treatment based on race, color, ethnic identity, or national origin

.Sex and gender discrimination matters affecting workers treated less favorably due to their gender identity

.Age discrimination claims for workers 40 years old or older who face stereotypes about their age

.Disability discrimination cases under the Americans With Disabilities Act for employers with 15 or more workers

.Retaliation claims for employees punished for filing complaints or reporting misconduct

"I still remember the first time I met with Mr. Zatuchni, I thought to myself, 'he is the first attorney who understands my case!!' I had been to see a number of attorneys before him, and had tried to explain the intricacies of my legal dilemmas over and over again with no results," states client Marta B. "Within the first few minutes of our first meeting, David Zatuchni synthesized the case intelligently, with both common sense, and knowledge of the law."

The firm's approach to wrongful termination cases involves comprehensive case evaluation, document gathering, and hands-on representation focused on achieving optimal outcomes for clients. Zatuchni & Associates handles cases for workers across all employment levels, from hourly employees to executive-level positions.

Founder and Managing Attorney David Zatuchni brings a unique perspective to employee representation, having begun his career defending corporate employers in labor law violations and employment discrimination cases. This experience provided insight into corporate defense strategies and what employees need to bring successful lawsuits against large companies.

"Zatuchni & Associates is a very knowledgeable, honest, and professional law firm," reports client Londie. "David is kind, patient and supportive of his clients. His staff is friendly and provided excellent customer service. He worked diligently to get me a settlement that was more than I expected."

The firm operates with an exclusive focus on employment law, handling state and federal employment matters throughout New Jersey. This specialization allows the firm to provide high-quality legal representation that meets the same standards as large corporate law firms defending employers in these disputes.

Mr. Zatuchni has been recognized by Superlawyers from 2012-2014 and 2018-2025 for professional achievement in employment law. The firm has obtained numerous successful jury verdicts, including a $3.2 million whistleblower claim in New Jersey, representing one of the state's largest whistleblower awards.

Employment law violations continue to affect workers across various industries in New Jersey. According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, retaliation represents the most frequently cited basis in employment discrimination claims filed with the federal agency.

"David Z was excellent. Call and met with me with all my concerns. Handle my Case quickly. Got me what I deserved!" states client Leon J.

The firm provides legal services to employees throughout New Jersey, including Elizabeth, Edison, Clifton, Camden, Newark, Jersey City, New Brunswick, Trenton, Princeton and surrounding communities. Services extend across Bergen County, Essex County, Morris County, Hudson County, Union County, and other New Jersey counties.

Zatuchni & Associates maintains offices in Lambertville and Morristown, providing accessible legal representation for workers throughout the state. The firm offers personalized service with regular status reports and maintains a team approach where clients remain integral partners in their cases.

