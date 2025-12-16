LEADING LONGEVITY BRAND FOUNTAIN LIFE PARTNERS WITH FLEXJET TO OFFER PRIVATE JET FLIERS LONGER, HEALTHIER LIVES

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) .Flexjet Customers Can Access Fountain Life's Advanced Diagnostic Screenings, AI Insights and Restorative Therapies.Next-Level Preventive Health Screenings Available at Four State-of-the-Art Fountain Life Centers Throughout the U.S..Flexjet Customers to Enjoy Complimentary Fountain Life CORE Memberships

Cleveland, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet, a global leader in luxury private aviation, and Fountain Life, a leading healthy longevity brand delivering a next-generation preventive health model through advanced AI diagnostics, restorative therapeutics, and AI-driven health intelligence, have entered into a strategic partnership to elevate the aircraft Owner experience to focus on the ultimate luxury: time well lived.

This unique partnership reflects an evolution where true affluence is now measured by quality of life and richness of experience, and Flexjet's private jet travelers will be able to enjoy a deeper classification of luxury that places greater emphasis on the meaningful use of time. Fountain Life offers an unparalleled ability to deliver proactive, data-driven longevity care backed by measurable outcomes, advanced early-detection capabilities, Zori AI, and wearables integration.

Integrating more than 15 billion clinical data points across full-body imaging, genomics, biomarkers, neurocognitive testing, and continuous data from wearables, Fountain Life protocols have proven to reverse prediabetes, halt or regress cardiovascular plaque, resolve fatty liver, detect cancers early and improve brain aging and white matter health. By allowing members to bring and unify all their health data and wearables data into a single, AI-interpreted platform and pairing it with advanced optimization and restorative therapies, Fountain Life delivers a level of proactive care and personalized intervention unmatched in the industry.

“This is an excellent way for our aircraft Owners to belong to Fountain Life's community that prioritizes purposeful living and combines elevated travel with cutting-edge wellness,” said Flexjet CEO Michael Silvestro.“This partnership reflects how the definition of luxury is evolving. It is no longer only about the material, but it is instead it is about a combination of health, wellness and time. All which allow one to truly enjoy life's meaningful experiences. Having personally gone through the program I can attest to the detail, insights and value that this experience will bring to our Aircraft owners' lives.

Flexjet customers gain immediate complimentary access to Fountain Life's CORE membership. This includes an annual comprehensive AI-guided diagnostics, expert physician insights, and select biomarker tracking. The CORE membership also includes real-time access to Zori AI, Fountain Life's award-winning AI medical assistant, synthesizes this multi-modal data to support longevity-trained physicians in creating precision protocols. Zori Al interprets a user's medical data from all sources, including wearable devices and any previous health records they choose to upload to their profile, to provide medically-trained answers to any questions about users' data and further optimize their health.

With four world-class centers in New York, Dallas, Naples and Orlando, and three additional flagship locations set to open next year in Houston, Miami and Los Angeles, Fountain Life is expanding access to the future of preventive, predictive, and performance-based medicine.

“A yearly physical isn't knowing, it's gambling,” said Tony Robbins, Fountain Life cofounder.“Flexjet already gives its customers the most valuable luxury on Earth, time. And now, with Fountain Life, we seek to help them invest their time in a resource dedicated to a healthier and more vital longevity.”

“Fountain Life is proud to partner with Flexjet to bring the same level of precision and proactive care found in world-class aviation to human health,” added Dr. William Kapp, cofounder and CEO of Fountain Life.“Just as every aircraft undergoes rigorous checks to ensure peak performance and safety, our approach to medicine prioritizes early detection, prevention, and continuous optimization. Together, we are redefining what it means to protect and empower individuals at the highest level of performance, both in the air and in life.”

About Flexjet

Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995 and is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 26 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is certified at Stage 2 with IS-BAO. Flexjet Technical Services, a fully integrated maintenance and product support infrastructure, has operations in the U.S., Canada and Europe and its primary mission is to support the maintenance of the Flexjet fleet. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, features an ultra-modern fleet, flight crews assigned to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 50 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Praetor 500 and 600, Bombardier Challenger 350/3500 and the Gulfstream G450, G650 and G700. Flexjet's European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet's helicopter division offers leases, helicopter cards and convenient interchange access for its aircraft Owners. Flexjet owns, operates and maintains its global fleet of Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, Florida, United Kingdom and Italy. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit or follow us on Instagram @Flexjetllc.

About Fountain Life

Fountain Life is a leading longevity brand committed to helping people not only live longer but live better. By combining cutting-edge science, advanced AI-guided diagnostics, and restorative therapeutics, Fountain Life delivers a next-generation preventive health model. This approach integrates regenerative medicine and AI-driven health intelligence to detect disease early, optimize performance, and extend healthspan.

Founded in 2020 by pioneering leaders in business, medicine, and innovation Dr. Peter Diamandis, Tony Robbins, and Dr. William Kapp Fountain Life was established to fill a critical void in healthcare: the absence of proactive, data-driven care that emphasizes prevention, optimization, and the extension of both healthspan and lifespan.

In 2025, Fountain Life was named Longevity Brand of the Year, underscoring its leadership in premium preventive healthcare and healthspan optimization. That same year, Zori AI. Fountain Life's proprietary intelligence engine was recognized with a Global Tech Award, celebrating its breakthrough role in AI-powered health intelligence and personalized longevity guidance.

Through its tiered membership programs CORE, APEX, and APEX FAMILY. Fountain Life delivers scalable access to this groundbreaking model. At the heart of the experience is Zori AI, which synthesizes each member's comprehensive health data to uncover hidden risks and provide highly personalized recommendations. These insights are implemented through a dedicated care team and on-demand virtual care, ensuring ongoing support and precision delivery.

Fountain Life is redefining the future of medicine, available now. To learn more or to take control of your health, visit .

