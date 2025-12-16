Lightheaded Helmets Debuts First-Of-Its-Kind Luxury Memorabilia As Official Sponsor Of The 2026 Madden Bowl And EA SPORTSTM College Football 26





A New Kind of In-Game Sponsorship: NIL x Fan Collectibles

In EA SPORTS College Football 26, LightHeaded joins a select group of partners featured in the Road to Glory experience through innovative in-game NIL sponsorship opportunities.

Players who choose LightHeaded as their sponsor unlock unique performance boosts and attributes - such as leadership, strength, brand power, agility, stamina, and more - creating a dynamic, interactive way for fans to connect practically with the brand inside the game and allowing fans to resonate with the LightHeaded.

The NIL integration is expected to engage more than 4.5 million user impressions, amplifying LightHeaded's visibility among the sporting clubs, fans, and the broader gaming community.

Perfect Timing Ahead of National Launch

The announcement marks a breakout moment for LightHeaded as it steps onto the national stage after more than a decade of product development and innovation, even receiving guidance from Shark Tank producers. Now fully perfected, LightHeaded fuses collectible craftsmanship, authentic team branding, and patented LightCoreTM technology to redefine what fan memorabilia can look and feel like, delivering a sense of prestige, presence, and luxury that elevates fandom into an experience, not just a display piece.

Interest in LightHeaded's illuminated helmets has surged throughout 2025, with early prototypes already creating demand amongst fans, collectors and athletes. With manufacturing now underway at the company's Texas facility, LightHeaded's helmets are proudly made in America combining premium craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation.

Bridging Sports, Gaming, and Collecting

Jordan Eubanks, COO and co-founder of LightHeaded, reflected on the partnership, saying,“It's kind of surreal. We're launching our company and it's going to be in an EA game. Those games were a huge part of my childhood, so seeing this come full circle doesn't even feel real.” CEO and co-founder Joshua Hoffman added,“When EA SPORTS says you're in the game, you're in. This partnership marks a defining moment for LightHeaded and brings our vision to life. It's time to shine.”

From playing the games as children to now being a defining component in them, Lightheaded is set to make a historic impact in EA Sports College 26 as one of the first luxury memorabilia sponsors in the game.

About LightHeaded

LightHeaded is redefining sports memorabilia by transforming full-size, officially licensed helmets into illuminated luxury collectibles. Every helmet is an authentic, NCAA-licensed replica, carrying official team marks and branding, and crafted with patented LightCoreTM technology and premium materials to become an heirloom-quality centerpiece. Made in America, these timeless, luxury collectibles merge passion, design, and prestige, elevating fandom from standard merchandise to lasting symbols of fandom and culture.

Fans can learn more at and are encouraged to join the waitlist or secure pre-sale orders due to high anticipated demand. Pre-orders, and joining the wait list for your team is highly recommended, as the demand for these helmets has been incredible, and initial supplies may be limited.

