Showcase Pakistan's Atrocities In Balochistan: Baloch Leader's Appeal To Indian Film Industry

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Dec 16 (IANS) Tara Chand, President of Baloch American Congress, has urged Bollywood actors and the Indian film industry to make a powerful film highlighting Pakistan's“forced occupation” of Balochistan.

In a post on social media platform X, Chand said, "The film should tell the truth that Balochistan became independent and was then forcibly and undemocratically occupied by Pakistan in March 1948. Since that occupation, the Pakistani army has invaded and controlled Balochistan and its regions."

The Baloch leader alleged that for decades, billions of dollars' worth of Balochistan's natural resources have been looted by Pakistan. He accused the Pakistani army of exploiting natural gas, minerals, gold, silver, coal, and even the coastal and ocean resources, while the Baloch people remain deprived and oppressed.

Chand emphasised that the people of Balochistan rose in resistance from the very onset of this "forced occupation" by the Pakistani forces.

"The Baloch have revolted many times against Pakistani rule, with the largest rebellion beginning around 2000, and this resistance continues to this day. During this ongoing struggle, the Pakistani army has killed countless Baloch people and committed grave human rights violations," he added.

He highlighted that the Pakistani army continues to be responsible for mass enforced disappearances, including the abduction of political activists, lawyers, teachers, doctors, students, educated youth, and women across Balochistan.

"Thousands of Baloch men and women are languishing in military prisons without due process. Despite decades of repression, the people of Balochistan continue to fight for their freedom and their homeland. To this day, the Pakistani army kidnaps innocent Baloch people on a daily basis and forces them to surrender, yet the Baloch struggle for freedom remains alive," the Baloch leader noted.

Last week, Chand drew the international community's attention to atrocities committed by Pakistan's“radical Islamic army” in Balochistan as the world observed International Human Rights Day.

"Today is Human Rights Day around the world, and we want to remind the international community that Pakistan's radical Islamic army has committed serious atrocities in Balochistan. Mahrang Baloch and the BYC leadership have been illegally imprisoned by military agencies for months without any charges. Nasreen Baloch, Mehjeen Baloch, Fauzia Baloch, and thousands of innocent Baloch students, lecturers, professors, doctors, and political workers are forcibly abducted and taken to secret torture camps," the Baloch leader posted on X