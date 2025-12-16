Harbinger Electric Step Vans And Cab Chassis Vehicles Now Available On Comvoy®, The National Commercial Vehicle Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry mavericks focus on serving the best interests of business fleets

Chico, CA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvoy ®, celebrating over six years as the first structured, searchable marketplace for work-ready trucks and vans that's powered by Work Truck Solutions ®, has announced a partnership with Harbinger, a leading American-made medium-duty electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturer. Through this collaboration, Harbinger is displaying and merchandising its groundbreaking Electric Vehicle inventory to a nationwide audience, starting with its all-electric step vans and cab chassis vehicles. Additionally, as sponsors of the Commercial Electric Vehicle Hub (CEV Hub) on Comvoy, Harbinger provides commercial vehicle shoppers with resources to research EVs, from initial information gathering to cost of ownership comparisons, eliminating misconceptions and furthering information surrounding the capabilities of commercial EVs.

Fred DePerez, Senior Vice President of Sales at Harbinger, said,“Our mission isn't just to build electric vehicles, it's to build a superior product that happens to be electric, while delivering on our customers' need for longer range, greater reliability, enhanced safety, and a dramatically lower cost of ownership.” He went on to say,“Through our partnership with Comvoy, we're making it more efficient for customers to search for vehicles that fit their needs. By listing our inventory on the platform, we increase visibility and streamline the search process for a broader set of buyers. This collaboration allows us to efficiently showcase reliable, high-performance, and affordable EVs to reach commercial operators and fleet owners looking to lower their total operating costs today.”

Harbinger's all-electric step vans and cab chassis vehicles are purpose-built from the ground up to deliver both unparalleled performance and long-term operational value. The partnership with Comvoy, which launched in November 2025, has already yielded early success.“Customer inquiries for vehicle information and inventory availability are increasing daily, with vehicles already being sold through Comvoy. It's proof that visibility on Comvoy translates directly into real-world demand,” noted DePerez.

Candy McCollum, Senior Business Development Manager at Comvoy, emphasized the natural synergy between the two organizations.“Harbinger is unique in the commercial EV sector, and Comvoy, including Work Truck Solutions by extension, are unique in the commercial vehicle industry. It makes perfect sense that we should align. Together, we're empowering buyers with access to innovative products that redefine what's possible in commercial transportation.”

About Comvoy is a nationwide online marketplace that connects businesses with the commercial trucks, vans and SUVs they need. With the ability to search by vocational use, along with hundreds of configuration details, Comvoy makes the process of finding the exact vehicle needed simple and efficient, which is essential for busy owners and fleet managers. The comprehensive vehicle details – for both the chassis and the body – provide critical information necessary to ensure a vehicle meets the work specs of that business. With more than 260,000 work trucks, vans and SUVs available, finding the right commercial vehicle on Comvoy is easy, as is learning about new vehicle options, including alternative fuels, and other financial and service offerings through the numerous resources available.

About Harbinger Motors

Harbinger is an American-made medium-duty commercial vehicle company that offers all-electric and hybrid powertrains. The company is on a mission to transform an industry starving for innovation. Harbinger's best-in-class team of EV, battery, and drivetrain experts have pooled their deep experience to support the growing demand for medium-duty EVs. Leveraging a foundation of proprietary, in-house developed vehicle technologies designed specifically for commercial and specialty vehicles, Harbinger has introduced a first-of-its-kind EV platform to market, priced at acquisition parity to traditional diesel vehicles. Harbinger: Familiar Form. Revolutionary Foundation.

To learn more about Harbinger, please visit . You can find the company newsroom HERE.

Attachment

Comvoy Helps Commercial Vehicle Shoppers Find Harbinger Step Vans and Cab Chassis

CONTACT: Steve Henning Comvoy / Work Truck Solutions 530-718-1885... Kylee Keskerian Harbinger Motors 419-822-6417...