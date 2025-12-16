403
Sherritt International Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Sherritt International Corporation: Entered into a collaboration agreement with Pala Assets Holdings Limited. Under the terms of the Agreement, Pala has withdrawn its requisition for a special meeting of shareholders, agreed to customary standstill and voting covenants, and Sherritt has made certain board and committee changes that will support the leadership transition and execution of strategy. Sherritt International Corporation shares T.S are trading up $0.01 at $0.16.
