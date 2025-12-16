Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zenatech, Inc.

Zenatech, Inc.


2025-12-16 10:08:19
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc.: Provided an update on its ZenaDrone drone solutions subsidiary, reflecting accelerating efforts and growing engagement with US defense government stakeholders. The company also reports progress towards providing field demonstrations leading to planned pilot agreements in 2026.“Our active discussions with US defense agency program managers are on track to deliver opportunities for technical field demonstrations and planned pilot programs in 2026. We anticipate making announcements regarding ZenaDrone's success in the first quarter of the coming year,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“This accelerated engagement, combined with strategic investments across US manufacturing, AI innovation, and our drone platforms, reflects a deliberate and disciplined execution plan. Through ZenaDrone we are dedicated to supporting evolving mission needs with scalable, AI-powered drone solutions to address national security priorities.” ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading up 8 cents at $2.96.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN16122025000212011056ID1110488572



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search