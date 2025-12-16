Zelensky: Putin Wants To Use Every Meter Of Ukraine's Territory As Argument In Negotiations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this statement during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague, according to a Ukrinform correspondent. The briefing was broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President and rebroadcast by Ukrinform.

“Putin has never counted the lives of his people or his losses on the front lines, and now that he wants to use every meter as an argument in negotiations, losses mean even less to him. The Russian assaults are indeed difficult, but we are holding our positions,” Zelensky said.

He added that Russia is constantly trying to create a false impression of the situation on the front line.“But our soldiers, our units are doing incredible things, defending our positions, no matter how difficult it is for them, and it is definitely not easy. They are even defending our positions against particularly fierce and massive Russian assaults,” the President said.

As reported, in his speech to the Dutch parliament today, Zelensky said that Russians are losing about 30,000 people killed every month, but Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not care because he believes only in power and money.

Responding to questions from journalists on the plane on his way to the Netherlands, the head of state said that the Russians' position on Donbas has not changed and that they want to occupy it.

