NABU Detectives Plan To Investigate At Ukrainian Embassy In Israel Ambassador

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniichuk.

“NABU investigators will soon arrive in Israel to carry out investigative actions at the embassy,” the diplomat said.

According to him, the diplomatic mission was informed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the request to provide premises for the investigative actions. However, the embassy has not been informed which case this pertains to. The ambassador also noted that the exact date of the investigators' arrival is not yet known and has been postponed twice.

Tank armour scheme: NABU and SSU expose misappropriation exceeding 102 million

As Ukrinform reported, businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi stated that on November 28, an unsuccessful attempt to murder Tymur Mindich was made in Israel; he is a subject of a NABU case.

On December 11, Ambassador Yevhen Korniichuk told Ukrinform that Israeli law enforcement authorities had not received any reports regarding the alleged assassination attempt on Tymur Mindich.

Later on December 11, before a hearing at the Pecherskyi District Court, businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi told journalists that one of the attackers on Tymur Mindich allegedly“received the weapon at the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel.”

