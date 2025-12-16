Rxpost Earns First Place At Pitchlive LA Competition

MENAFN - GetNews)



Portfolio Company of 1752vc Recognized for Solving a Multi-Billion Dollar Industry Challenge

Santa Monica, CA - December 16, 2025 - RxPost, a portfolio company of 1752vc (formerly Pegasus Angel Accelerator), has been named the winner of the PitchLive LA competition, recognized for its marketplace that enables pharmacies to buy and sell surplus prescription medications.

Founded in 2021 by pharmacy technician Amantha Bagdon, RxPost tackles a costly industry problem: pharmacies lose money when prescriptions go unclaimed or treatment plans change. The company's platform provides a compliant way for pharmacies to recapture value and reduce waste.

RxPost now works with roughly 700 pharmacies in 16 states and is on track for nearly $3 million in revenue this year. The company received $50,000 in legal and professional services as part of the award, supporting its continued expansion and customer growth.

“RxPost is solving a real operational gap in the pharmacy ecosystem,” said a representative from 1752vc.“The team is modernizing an outdated process with a solution that delivers immediate financial impact for pharmacies, and we're proud to support their growth as they scale nationwide.”

RxPost completed 1752vc's flagship accelerator program, Accelerate, in 2024 and is now part of the firm's broader portfolio of early-stage companies. The program provided strategic guidance and resources that supported the company's rapid growth trajectory.

About RxPost

RxPost is a Marina del Rey–based pharmaceutical technology company that operates an online pharmacy-to-pharmacy marketplace for surplus prescription medications. The platform helps pharmacies reduce losses, improve cash flow, and streamline medication redistribution in a compliant and efficient way.

About 1752vc

1752vc (formerly Pegasus Angel Accelerator) is the #1 investment and growth acceleration firm in Southern California dedicated to identifying and scaling high-potential startups. Combining strategic capital with deep industry expertise, 1752vc helps transform innovative businesses into market leaders. Headquartered in Santa Monica, the firm's team of seasoned entrepreneurs, operators, and investors brings decades of experience building and scaling successful companies.

