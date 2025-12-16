Mainspring Recovery Launches Virtual IOP In Virginia

MENAFN - GetNews)



Virginia-based organization introduces a statewide virtual program with English and Spanish language options, expanding its operational footprint and remote access to scheduled services for adults residing across the Commonwealth.

Triangle, VA - Dec 16, 2025 - Mainspring Recovery, a Virginia-based behavioral healthcare provider, today announced the launch of its fourth level of care: a fully virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) designed to expand access to structured substance use disorder treatment for adults across the Commonwealth. The new program, opening January 5, 2026, offers bilingual (Spanish and English) clinical programming to better support both English- and Spanish-speaking participants in Virginia.

“Mainspring Recovery was founded on the belief that healing should be transformational and accessible to all populations of people in a comfortable recovery environment,” said Yitzy Halon, CEO.“By expanding into virtual bilingual treatment, we're removing practical barriers and meeting individuals where they are - at home, at work, or wherever they feel most comfortable.”

A Program Built for Access and Flexibility

The Virtual IOP, aligned with ASAM 2.1 criteria, offers flexible programming hours and a curriculum rooted in Mainspring's Healing in Action philosophy - where recovery is supported as an ongoing way of living, not just a short-term intervention.

Program components include:



Flexible virtual programming for individuals balancing work, school, family, or transportation limitations

Identity and shadow work, helping clients explore who they are in recovery

Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and Existential Therapy to support values-based decision-making

Peer mentorship and alumni integration, reinforcing long-term connection and community Ongoing alumni and family support, including virtual connection options



“At this level, clients are learning how to live their recovery in real time,” said Dr. Nicole Erkfitz, COO.“Healing in Action is about turning skills and insight into daily structure, accountability, and purpose.”

Bilingual Clinical Leadership

The new Virtual IOP will be led by Paulina Gonzales, LCSW, a bilingual clinician with extensive experience in trauma-informed care, group work, and program development.

Gonzales focuses on creating environments that are collaborative, respectful, and responsive to the lived experiences of the individuals and families she serves. Her bilingual expertise allows Mainspring Recovery to offer both group and individual services in Spanish as well as English, increasing comfort and engagement for Spanish-speaking participants.

Expanding Treatment Options Across Virginia

With the addition of the Virtual IOP, Mainspring Recovery now offers a comprehensive seven-level continuum of care, including:



ASAM 3.5 Residential Treatment (Healing Starts Here)

ASAM 3.1 / 2.5 Low-Intensity Residential & Partial Hospitalization Program (Healing in Motion)

ASAM 2.1 Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (Healing in Action) Alumni & Family Support Programming



“This expansion allows individuals across Virginia - including those in rural communities and Spanish-speaking families - to access evidence-based addiction treatment with greater flexibility,” said Melissa Brown, CGO.“It supports our mission of strengthening individuals, families, and communities through coordinated, accessible care.”

Admissions & Contact

Mainspring Recovery is now accepting referrals and admissions for the Virtual IOP.



Program Start Date: January 5, 2026

Admissions Line: 571-621-7007 Website:



Individuals, families, and referring professionals can contact the admissions team for details on eligibility, scheduling, and coordination with other Mainspring programs.