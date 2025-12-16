Still Fast. Still Growing. Stirista Marks Five Straight San Antonio Business Journal Fast Track Wins

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition Reflects a Team That Keeps Showing Up and a Business Built to Keep Evolving

San Antonio, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirista, a leader in data driven marketing innovation, celebrated being named to the San Antonio Business Journal's Fast Track Awards for 2025, marking an unprecedented fifth consecutive year on the list. It's a clear sign of steady growth and a team that keeps delivering.

Stirista's repeated presence on the list reflects a deep commitment to client satisfaction, continued expansion of capabilities and offerings, and a strong track record of turning shifting market needs into real results. The recognition points to solid demand for Stirista's data and audience solutions and consistent progress across the company.

“Year after year, our team proves what's possible when you stay focused on work that matters,” said Ajay Gupta, Stirista CEO and Founder.“This recognition means a lot because it's rooted right here in San Antonio, a city that's helped shape who we are and how we grow. We're proud to keep building in a place that values innovation and community.”

Over the past year, Stirista moved into newly designed office space, added new capabilities through recent acquisitions, strengthened its industry position, and deepened relationships with both new and long standing clients. The company also continued its focus on responsible data practices and high quality support.

