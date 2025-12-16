Golden Triangle Ventures Signs LOI To Lease Canning & Manufacturing Facility To Establish Central Hub For Brand Creation And Product Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) announces it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to lease a canning and manufacturing facility that will serve as the company's central hub for beverage production, brand development, and private-label services.

The planned facility will support GTVH's strategy to build a streamlined platform where new and existing brands can be developed, produced, and prepared for market under one operation.

A Practical, Full-Service Brand Development Center

The facility is intended to house core functions including:



Canning and beverage manufacturing

Product formulation and development

White-label and private-label production

Brand creation and marketing support Joint-venture opportunities with public figures, influencers, and partners



By consolidating these capabilities, GTVH aims to simplify the process for internal brands and external partners looking to bring products to market efficiently.

Focused on Building a Scalable Platform

“This facility marks an important step in our plan to build a complete ecosystem for brand creation,” said Javier Leal, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures.“Our goal is simple: provide a place where products can be developed, manufactured, and launched without relying on external bottlenecks. This will support our internal portfolio and open the door for new collaborations.”

Strategic Impact

The facility is expected to:



Expand production capacity for current and future GTVH brands

Improve control over manufacturing timelines and quality

Generate additional revenue through private-label and joint-venture partnerships Support faster development and launch of new products across multiple categories

Next Steps

Golden Triangle Ventures will move into final lease negotiations following standard due diligence. Setup and operational planning will begin upon execution of the definitive agreement. Additional updates will be provided as progress continues.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) is a diversified company developing a portfolio of high-growth businesses across construction, energy, and consumer goods. Through subsidiaries such as GoldenEra Development, GoFast Sports, Deep South Electrical Contractors, and its future Manufacturing & Logistics Division, the company operates a vertically integrated model focused on profitability, innovation, and long-term shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, market conditions, execution risks, regulatory requirements, and other factors described in the Company's public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Golden Triangle Ventures (GTV_Inc) on X

GoldenEra Development (@GoldenEraNews) on X

GoFastEnergy (@GoFastOfficial) on X

Deep South Electrical Contractors (@DSECTexas) on X

Website: GoldenTriangleInc

Contact:

IBN Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...

For more information, visit