SHIFT Communications Earns Chief Marketer, PRNEWS & PR Club Awards For Consumer PR Work With Mcdonald's

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHIFT's strength as consumer PR agency recognized for“Bills Mafia” sports marketing campaign that boosted brand relevance and sales

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHIFT Communications, an integrated PR agency for consumer, healthcare and B2B technology brands, has earned national recognition for its work with the McDonald's Owner/Operator Association of the Empire State with its integrated agency team partners Moroch and OMD. The“Getting into the Minds, Hearts & Stomachs of 'Bills Mafia'” campaign has now received four industry awards, highlighting SHIFT's strength as a consumer PR agency.

SHIFT recognition for PR work with McDonald's

The Buffalo Bills sponsorship was a strategy to boost local relevance by connecting with the“Bills Mafia” fandom. The multichannel PR and marketing campaign - with activations including a“Bills Mafia Box,”“Buffalo Chill” beverage and“Big Mac Sack” offer - helped fans celebrate their team alongside McDonald's all season long.

SHIFT led PR promotion, creating integrated storytelling moments across social, influencer and earned media that boosted press coverage 255% y-o-y. Moroch led strategy and creative. OMD led paid amplification.

The campaign exceeded its goals, driving a 16.9% lift in new app customers as well as record-breaking sales performance in-restaurant. It also impressed award judges, earning wins with:



Chief Marketer Top 50 Campaigns of 2025: Restaurant/F&B category winner

2025 PRNews Platinum Awards: Brand Reputation Campaign winner

2025 PRNews Platinum Awards: PR Campaign of the Year, Restaurant/F&B honorable mention 2025 PR Club of New England Bell Ringer Awards: Integrated Marketing bronze bell

SHIFT 2025 consumer PR work

The Bills Mafia campaign returned for the 2025-2026 season with new activations. It marks SHIFT's second year as PR agency of record for McDonald's Empire State, an expansion of its 13-year relationship with McDonald's New England.

SHIFT also added two new McDonald's business units, the Owner/Operators of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana and Appalachian-Bluegrass Owners Association, as clients in 2025.

In addition, SHIFT executed integrated PR campaigns for D2C, consumer health and wellness, and lifestyle brands including Wedderspoon, Harker Herbals and RaiseRight.

SHIFT has a full-service agency model, offering a breadth of PR, content and marketing services to deliver the kinds of highly integrated, highly relevant campaigns that grow both brand equity and sales.

In the crowded B2C PR agency category, SHIFT's history of recognition for work with brands including McDonald's, Leslie's Pools and NordicTrack proves its strength as a partner in creating campaigns that resonate and Performance Communications programs that deliver against business goals.

About SHIFT Communications

SHIFT Communications is an integrated PR and communications agency that turns PR into business impact for B2B Technology, Healthcare and Consumer brands. Our Performance Communications approach sets us apart, focused on purpose-built campaigns that create the visibility, credibility and demand businesses need to grow along with in-depth measurement on how they contribute to business outcomes.

Since 2003, SHIFT has helped global leaders and emerging disruptors shift ahead in their categories and goals. Clients who have partnered with us include Butterfly Network, Citrix, Included Health, McDonald's, OneDigital, Talkdesk and Wedderspoon.

SHIFT is an AVENIR GLOBAL company and part of the Padilla family of brands.

