Natural Gas Liquids Market To Hit USD32.18 Bn By 2030 Growing At 6.19% CAGR Mordor Intelligence Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global natural gas liquids market growth is fueled by petrochemical demand, shale output, cost edge, PDH expansion, refrigerants, and stranded-gas recovery. North America retained 38.7% of industry revenue in 2024.

Hyderabad, India, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the natural gas liquids market is projected to grow from USD 23.83 billion in 2025 to USD 32.18 billion by 2030. Growth is fueled by rising petrochemical feedstock demand, steady U.S. shale supply, and expanding export infrastructure. Asian PDH projects are boosting propane and ethane trade, while modular fractionation technology is helping reduce costs despite high capital requirements. Although crude-to-gas price spreads create short-term volatility, long-term supply visibility continues to support strong investment momentum.

Upcoming Trends and Developments

Asian PDH Growth Driving Propane Demand

Massive PDH plant expansions across Asia, led by China, are reshaping global propane trade. With increasing reliance on long-haul shipments and new storage facilities, North American suppliers remain well-positioned to serve this expanding demand base.

Expanding Shale and Tight-Oil Production

Advances in drilling and fracturing continue to lift gas output, strengthening NGL supply streams. The Permian Basin plays a dominant role, supported by large-scale midstream investments and export infrastructure that ensure steady flows to international markets.

Rising Petrochemical Needs for Key Building Blocks

Ethylene and propylene remain central to shaping NGL demand, with new cracker projects and flexible feedstock strategies driving growth. Asian investments, particularly in China, are reshaping trade flows and reinforcing reliance on U.S. exports, while consumer and industrial applications keep these molecules embedded in global supply chains.

Natural Gas Liquids Market Segmentation

By Types

Ethane

Propane

Butane

Isobutane

Pentane and Pentanes Plus

By Applications



Petrochemical Feedstock

Residential and Commercial Fuel Industrial Fuel

Transportation Fuel

Space Heating

Electricity Generation

Aerosol Propellants and Refrigerants

By End-users

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Utilities

Transportation

Oil and Gas Sector (Internal Use)

Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany

United Kingdom France

Italy

Nordic Countries

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN Countries

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates

South Africa Nigeria

Egypt

Rest of Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: ?utm_source=globenewswire

Regional Insights

North America continues to dominate due to strong shale output and well-integrated midstream networks, with the Permian Basin playing a central role. Canada's sector has also seen consolidation, strengthening its processing capacity.

Europe faces declining consumption due to electrification policies, while the Middle East remains a powerhouse producer supported by unconventional gas development.

Natural Ga s Liquids Companies

ExxonMobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Shell plc

BP plc

ConocoPhillips

TotalEnergies SE

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Equinor ASA

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Phillips 66

ONEOK Inc.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP

Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Targa Resources Corp.

Energy Transfer LP

Valero Energy Corporation

Keyera Corp.

Cheniere Energy Inc.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Explore Energy and Power Industry Research Reports:

Other Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Read m ore about companies active in the coal trading industry at:

Read m ore about c ompanies active in liquefied petroleum gas industry at:

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.





CONTACT: For any inquiries, please contact:...