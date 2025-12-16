Chemical Synthesis Peptide Drugs Market Set To Reach USD 4.82 Billion By 2034, Growing At A 6.54% CAGR Driven By Automation And Green Chemistry Advances
|Table
|Scope
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 2.74 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2034
|USD 4.82 Billion
|CAGR (2025 - 2034)
|6.54
|%
|Leading Region
|North America by 39%
|Market Segmentation
|By Synthesis Method, By Synthesis Technology, By Product Type, By End-User, By Application, By Region
|Top Key Players
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD), Amgen Inc., PolyPeptide Group, Bachem AG, Lonza Group Ltd., CordenPharma (part of Novacap/contract pharma group), AmbioPharm Inc., CPC Scientific / Chinese Peptide Company (CPC), ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd., Peptide Institute, Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH.
Regional Analysis
How did North America hold a Major Revenue Share of the Market in 2024?In 2024, North America registered dominance in the chemical synthesis peptide drugs market by 39%. The regional market is fueled by a robust FDA support for rapid approvals of new peptide drugs, and a rise in demand for GLP-1 drugs
For instance,
- In August 2025, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals signed an exclusive licence agreement with Nanjing Anji Biotechnology to raise the evolution, production, use and commercialisation of three peptides in the US and Canada.
How did the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?
During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the chemical synthesis peptide drugs market. Specifically, China and India are facilitating affordability for peptide synthesis, with growth in geriatric populations and lifestyle changes rising demand for peptide drugs for diabetes, cancer, and metabolic disorders. Currently, Chinese researchers are working on bifunctional peptides targeting integrins (HM-3 and AP25) to accelerate anti-angiogenic and anti-proliferative effects against gastric cancer cells.
Few Examples of FDA-Approved Peptide Drugs in 2025
|Drugs
|Indications
|Yorvipath (Palopegteriparatide)
|For hypoparathyroidism, administered subcutaneously.
|Lumisight (Pegulicianine)
|For detecting cancerous tissue during surgery.
|Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)
|For subcutaneous administration in diverse cancers.
Segmental Insights
By synthesis method analysis
How did the Chemical Synthesis Segment Lead the Market in 2024?
In 2024, the chemical synthesis segment captured the biggest share of the chemical synthesis peptide drugs market. The widespread manufacturers are highly using solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) and, for longer sequences, Native Chemical Ligation (NCL). The era is leveraging nanoparticles and liposomes to protect them from degradation and accelerate targeting to particular tissues.
The non-chemical synthesis segment is anticipated to register rapid expansion. This mainly comprises biological synthesis (recombinant DNA technology and fermentation) and chemoenzymatic peptide synthesis (CEPS). Whereas diverse solutions, including phage, yeast, or mRNA display, are employed for high-throughput screening of large peptide libraries to find new drug candidates. A major contribution is N-to C-direction synthesis and the use of "green" reaction media (such as frozen aqueous solutions or supercritical carbon dioxide) in enzymatic reactions.
By synthesis technology analysis
Why did the Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?
The solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) segment held the largest share of the chemical synthesis peptide drugs market. Mainly, this technology is automation-friendly, versatile (non-natural AAs, modifications), scalable, and highly effective for complex sequences. The globe is putting efforts into the adoption of Sustainable Ultrasound-Assisted SPPS (SUS-SPPS), which critically lowers solvent usage (by 83–88%), reaction times, and washing steps by integrating multiple operations into a single step.
However, the hybrid phase peptide synthesis segment is predicted to expand fastest. The technology is merging SPPS (easy purification) with LPPS (scalability), to boost yield, purity, & cost-effectiveness for large-scale therapeutic peptides. Recently, Cambrex's API facility expanded in Waltham, Massachusetts, and CordenPharma's new peptide facility construction near Basel, Switzerland, to leverage peptide drug candidates, such as Viking Therapeutics' VK2735.Become a valued research partner with us -
By product type analysis
Which Product Type Led the Chemical Synthesis Peptide Drugs Market in 2024?
The reagents & consumables segment led with a dominant share of the market in 2024. The segment primarily comprises different resins, amino acids, solvents, and coupling agents to escalate effectiveness, sustainability, and scalability. Research activities in 2024 explored Oxyma-based reagents, such as COMU and PyOxim are preferred to raise efficiency and better solubility, as an option for HOBt/HOAt-based reagents.
On the other hand, the services segment is estimated to expand rapidly. Companies are facilitating custom synthesis, large-scale GMP-compliant production, and analytical testing. Also, they are promoting peptide modifications, including cyclization, PEGylation, lipidation, and the addition of fluorescent labels or D-amino acids. For the entire analysis, the market is implementing the use of mass spectrometry
By end-user analysis
Why did the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Lead the Market in 2024?
The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment captured a dominant share of the chemical synthesis peptide drugs market in 2024. These firms are stepping towards innovations in AI design, green chemistry (like solvent reduction), automation (BioDuro), and advanced delivery (Merck/Cyprumed). Furthermore, Novartis/PeptiDream are involved in the development of macrocyclic peptide discovery for radioligands.However, the CDMOs/CROs segment is estimated to witness rapid expansion during 2025-2034. They are fostering their contribution in major capacity progressions, strategic alliances, and technological breakthroughs, to fulfil the raised demand for GLP-1 receptor agonists targeted therapies
By application analysis
Which Application Dominated the Chemical Synthesis Peptide Drugs Market in 2024?
The therapeutics segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. The globe is pushing the development of tumor-homing peptides, cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs), and innovative delivery systems (nanoparticles) for targeted cancer therapy. Many latest studies are demonstrating modular assembly, such as "LEGO-like" construction by integrating functional modules, including targeting, cell penetration for multifunctional drugs.
Furthermore, the diagnostics segment will witness the fastest expansion. The emergence of the latest peptide-based imaging agents, including $^{18}$F-PSMA-1007, is used for non-invasive and precise prostate cancer detection via PET scans. Also, includes $^{177}$Lu-FAP-2286, a theranostic agent in development and assisting in integrating an imaging function with targeted radiotherapy for solid tumors
The Market Value Chain Analysis
R&D
The chemical synthesis peptide drugs market is exploring the discovery and design, subsequently synthesis (including protection, coupling, and purification), and finally, structural modification and activity evaluation.
Key Players: Aragen Life Sciences, Bachem, GenScript Biotech Corporation, etc.
Clinical Trials and Regulatory Approval
After the successful phases of clinical trials
Key Players: Cardiff University, Instituto de Medicina Regenerativa, Egymedicalpedia, etc.
Patient Support & ServicesCompanies are facilitating different financial assistance, programs, and educational programs, whereas healthcare providers are supporting weight management in diabetic patients
Key Players: Eli Lilly, Novartis, Merck & Co., etc.
Key Companies and Their contributions and offerings
- Novo Nordisk A/S- In September 2025, Novo Nordisk presented a paper introducing PepFuNN, an open-source Python package for in-silico analysis of peptides. Eli Lilly and Company- In October 2025, it announced positive Phase 3 results for its oral peptide, orforglipron. Sanofi S.A.- In July 2025, it fostered 82 clinical-stage projects, with wider emphasis on immunology and neurology, areas where peptide therapies are highly relevant. Pfizer Inc – In September 2025, it was focused on the cardiometabolic space, especially through its acquisition of Metsera. Novartis International AG- In May 2024, it accelerated its peptide discovery collaboration with Japanese biotech company PeptiDream.
Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:
The gene synthesis market
The global DNA synthesis market
The gene synthesis service market
The global oligonucleotide synthesis market
The global healthcare data synthesis tools market
The global nanoparticle synthesis system market
The global peptide synthesis market
The global biosynthesis peptide drugs market
The global digital breast tomosynthesis market
The peptide-based weight loss medication market
Key Developments in the Chemical Synthesis Peptide Drugs Market
- In December 2025, Metropolis unveiled GLP-1 monitoring test packages to target the obesity market. In October 2025, Designs for Health launched Progenalen Pro Peptide, an advanced triple action solution for metabolic health and healthy ageing. In October 2025, ProImmune launched its ProVE SL Self-Loading MHC Class I Monomers, a new reagent platform developed to boost antigen-specific CD8+ T cell detection.
Chemical Synthesis Peptide Drugs Market Key Players Lists
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited AstraZeneca PLC Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD) Amgen Inc. PolyPeptide Group Bachem AG Lonza Group Ltd. CordenPharma (part of Novacap/contract pharma group) AmbioPharm Inc. CPC Scientific / Chinese Peptide Company (CPC) ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd. Peptide Institute, Inc. GenScript Biotech Corporation JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Synthesis Method
- Chemical Synthesis Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) Hybrid Phase Synthesis Non-Chemical Synthesis Recombinant DNA Technology Group-Assisted Purification Peptide Synthesis (GAP-PS)
By Synthesis Technology
- Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) Hybrid Phase Peptide Synthesis
By Product Type
- Reagents & Consumables Amino Acids Coupling Reagents Equipment Peptide Synthesizers Automated Synthesizers Services Custom Peptide Synthesis Analytical Services
By End-User
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Startups CDMOs/CROs Large CDMOs Mid-Sized CROs
By Application
- Therapeutics
- Cancer Therapeutics Diabetes Treatments
- Infectious Disease Diagnostics Cancer Biomarker Detection
- Neuroscience Research Immunology Studies
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.Access the Dashboard:
About UsTowards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...
Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738
North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44
APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04Web:
Our Trusted Data PartnersPrecedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment