Chemical Synthesis Peptide Drugs Market Set To Reach USD 4.82 Billion By 2034, Growing At A 6.54% CAGR Driven By Automation And Green Chemistry Advances

Ottawa, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chemical synthesis peptide drugs market

Key Takeaways



The chemical synthesis peptide drugs sector pushed the market to USD 2.57 billion by 2024.

Long-term projections show a USD 4.82 billion valuation by 2034.

Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 6.54% in between 2025 to 2034.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the studied years.

By synthesis method, the chemical synthesis segment led the chemical synthesis peptide drugs market in 2024.

By synthesis method, the non-chemical synthesis segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

By synthesis technology, the solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By synthesis technology, the hybrid phase peptide synthesis segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the predicted timeframe.

By product type, the reagents & consumables segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024.

By product type, the services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end-user, the CDMOs/CROs segment is expected to grow fastest in the coming years.

By application, the therapeutics segment led the market in 2024. By application, the diagnostics segment is expected to grow rapidly in the studied years.



What are the Ongoing Improvements in the Chemical Synthesis Peptide Drugs?

What are the Prominent Drivers in the Market?

What are the Key Trends in the Chemical Synthesis Peptide Drugs Market?



In November 2025, Biogen Inc. and Dayra Therapeutics entered into a research collaboration to discover and evolve oral macrocyclic peptides for priority targets in immunological concerns. In October 2025, SK pharmteco, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), invested $6.1 million in its Rancho Cordova facility to boost and equip a new lab and CGMP-Kilo-scale facility for Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) and purification.

What is the Significant Limitation in the Market?

The global market is facing challenges in the higher spending of starting materials, complex multi-step processes, high solvent waste (Process Mass Intensity), and struggles in the synthesis of longer peptides (error accumulation, purification).

Executive Summary Table

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 2.74 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 4.82 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 6.54 % Leading Region North America by 39% Market Segmentation By Synthesis Method, By Synthesis Technology, By Product Type, By End-User, By Application, By Region Top Key Players Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD), Amgen Inc., PolyPeptide Group, Bachem AG, Lonza Group Ltd., CordenPharma (part of Novacap/contract pharma group), AmbioPharm Inc., CPC Scientific / Chinese Peptide Company (CPC), ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd., Peptide Institute, Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH.

Regional Analysis

How did North America hold a Major Revenue Share of the Market in 2024?

For instance,

In August 2025, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals signed an exclusive licence agreement with Nanjing Anji Biotechnology to raise the evolution, production, use and commercialisation of three peptides in the US and Canada.



How did the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the chemical synthesis peptide drugs market. Specifically, China and India are facilitating affordability for peptide synthesis, with growth in geriatric populations and lifestyle changes rising demand for peptide drugs for diabetes, cancer, and metabolic disorders. Currently, Chinese researchers are working on bifunctional peptides targeting integrins (HM-3 and AP25) to accelerate anti-angiogenic and anti-proliferative effects against gastric cancer cells.

Few Examples of FDA-Approved Peptide Drugs in 2025

Drugs Indications Yorvipath (Palopegteriparatide) For hypoparathyroidism, administered subcutaneously. Lumisight (Pegulicianine) For detecting cancerous tissue during surgery. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab) For subcutaneous administration in diverse cancers.

Segmental Insights

By synthesis method analysis

How did the Chemical Synthesis Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the chemical synthesis segment captured the biggest share of the chemical synthesis peptide drugs market. The widespread manufacturers are highly using solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) and, for longer sequences, Native Chemical Ligation (NCL). The era is leveraging nanoparticles and liposomes to protect them from degradation and accelerate targeting to particular tissues.

The non-chemical synthesis segment is anticipated to register rapid expansion. This mainly comprises biological synthesis (recombinant DNA technology and fermentation) and chemoenzymatic peptide synthesis (CEPS). Whereas diverse solutions, including phage, yeast, or mRNA display, are employed for high-throughput screening of large peptide libraries to find new drug candidates. A major contribution is N-to C-direction synthesis and the use of "green" reaction media (such as frozen aqueous solutions or supercritical carbon dioxide) in enzymatic reactions.

By synthesis technology analysis

Why did the Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) segment held the largest share of the chemical synthesis peptide drugs market. Mainly, this technology is automation-friendly, versatile (non-natural AAs, modifications), scalable, and highly effective for complex sequences. The globe is putting efforts into the adoption of Sustainable Ultrasound-Assisted SPPS (SUS-SPPS), which critically lowers solvent usage (by 83–88%), reaction times, and washing steps by integrating multiple operations into a single step.

However, the hybrid phase peptide synthesis segment is predicted to expand fastest. The technology is merging SPPS (easy purification) with LPPS (scalability), to boost yield, purity, & cost-effectiveness for large-scale therapeutic peptides. Recently, Cambrex's API facility expanded in Waltham, Massachusetts, and CordenPharma's new peptide facility construction near Basel, Switzerland, to leverage peptide drug candidates, such as Viking Therapeutics' VK2735.

By product type analysis

Which Product Type Led the Chemical Synthesis Peptide Drugs Market in 2024?

The reagents & consumables segment led with a dominant share of the market in 2024. The segment primarily comprises different resins, amino acids, solvents, and coupling agents to escalate effectiveness, sustainability, and scalability. Research activities in 2024 explored Oxyma-based reagents, such as COMU and PyOxim are preferred to raise efficiency and better solubility, as an option for HOBt/HOAt-based reagents.

On the other hand, the services segment is estimated to expand rapidly. Companies are facilitating custom synthesis, large-scale GMP-compliant production, and analytical testing. Also, they are promoting peptide modifications, including cyclization, PEGylation, lipidation, and the addition of fluorescent labels or D-amino acids. For the entire analysis, the market is implementing the use of mass spectrometry

By end-user analysis

Why did the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment captured a dominant share of the chemical synthesis peptide drugs market in 2024. These firms are stepping towards innovations in AI design, green chemistry (like solvent reduction), automation (BioDuro), and advanced delivery (Merck/Cyprumed). Furthermore, Novartis/PeptiDream are involved in the development of macrocyclic peptide discovery for radioligands.

By application analysis

Which Application Dominated the Chemical Synthesis Peptide Drugs Market in 2024?

The therapeutics segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. The globe is pushing the development of tumor-homing peptides, cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs), and innovative delivery systems (nanoparticles) for targeted cancer therapy. Many latest studies are demonstrating modular assembly, such as "LEGO-like" construction by integrating functional modules, including targeting, cell penetration for multifunctional drugs.

Furthermore, the diagnostics segment will witness the fastest expansion. The emergence of the latest peptide-based imaging agents, including $^{18}$F-PSMA-1007, is used for non-invasive and precise prostate cancer detection via PET scans. Also, includes $^{177}$Lu-FAP-2286, a theranostic agent in development and assisting in integrating an imaging function with targeted radiotherapy for solid tumors

The Market Value Chain Analysis

R&D

The chemical synthesis peptide drugs market is exploring the discovery and design, subsequently synthesis (including protection, coupling, and purification), and finally, structural modification and activity evaluation.

Key Players: Aragen Life Sciences, Bachem, GenScript Biotech Corporation, etc.

Clinical Trials and Regulatory Approval

After the successful phases of clinical trials

Key Players: Cardiff University, Instituto de Medicina Regenerativa, Egymedicalpedia, etc.

Patient Support & Services

Key Players: Eli Lilly, Novartis, Merck & Co., etc.

Key Companies and Their contributions and offerings



Novo Nordisk A/S- In September 2025, Novo Nordisk presented a paper introducing PepFuNN, an open-source Python package for in-silico analysis of peptides.

Eli Lilly and Company- In October 2025, it announced positive Phase 3 results for its oral peptide, orforglipron.

Sanofi S.A.- In July 2025, it fostered 82 clinical-stage projects, with wider emphasis on immunology and neurology, areas where peptide therapies are highly relevant.

Pfizer Inc – In September 2025, it was focused on the cardiometabolic space, especially through its acquisition of Metsera. Novartis International AG- In May 2024, it accelerated its peptide discovery collaboration with Japanese biotech company PeptiDream.



Key Developments in the Chemical Synthesis Peptide Drugs Market



In December 2025, Metropolis unveiled GLP-1 monitoring test packages to target the obesity market.

In October 2025, Designs for Health launched Progenalen Pro Peptide, an advanced triple action solution for metabolic health and healthy ageing. In October 2025, ProImmune launched its ProVE SL Self-Loading MHC Class I Monomers, a new reagent platform developed to boost antigen-specific CD8+ T cell detection.



Chemical Synthesis Peptide Drugs Market Key Players Lists



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD)

Amgen Inc.

PolyPeptide Group

Bachem AG

Lonza Group Ltd.

CordenPharma (part of Novacap/contract pharma group)

AmbioPharm Inc.

CPC Scientific / Chinese Peptide Company (CPC)

ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd.

Peptide Institute, Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Synthesis Method



Chemical Synthesis

Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Hybrid Phase Synthesis

Non-Chemical Synthesis

Recombinant DNA Technology Group-Assisted Purification Peptide Synthesis (GAP-PS)



By Synthesis Technology



Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) Hybrid Phase Peptide Synthesis



By Product Type



Reagents & Consumables

Amino Acids

Coupling Reagents

Equipment

Peptide Synthesizers

Automated Synthesizers

Services

Custom Peptide Synthesis Analytical Services



By End-User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Startups

CDMOs/CROs

Large CDMOs Mid-Sized CROs

By Application



Therapeutics



Cancer Therapeutics

Diabetes Treatments

Diagnostics



Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Cancer Biomarker Detection

Research



Neuroscience Research Immunology Studies



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



