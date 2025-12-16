Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange index closed lower on Tuesday, falling by 31.28 points, or 0.29%, to end the session at 10,726.68 points.

Trading saw about 85.66 million shares exchanged, with a total value of approximately QAR 263.6 million, across 17,021 transactions spanning all sectors.

Shares of nine companies rose during the session, while 38 declined and seven remained unchanged.

Market capitalisation stood at around QR 642.7 billion at the close of trading, down from about QR 644.6 billion in the previous session.