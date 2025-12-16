Rajasthan CM Inaugurates Development Projects In Bikaner

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 16 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 719 crore in Bikaner district at Lunkaransar.

Addressing the Rural Problem Resolution Camp and the development programme, he said that the state government is working with the spirit of service, treating the poor as paramount.

“The government considers it its moral responsibility to present its report card to the people. Budgetary allocations have been made for all 200 Assembly constituencies without discrimination, and through the 'development chariot', details of development works are being taken to every constituency,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that in just two years, the government has taken unprecedented steps towards good governance, public welfare, and all-round development, laying a strong foundation for a prosperous and developed Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister said that rural and urban problem resolution camps are being organised with a spirit of public service. From September 17, marking the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these camps were held across the state for a month. Through urban service camps, services such as birth, death and marriage registration, fire NOCs, trade licences, sewer connections, housing leases, mutation, and enrolment in social security schemes are being provided.

Similarly, rural camps are resolving issues related to consensual land partition, mutation, and the opening of pathways. He urged citizens to take maximum benefit of these initiatives.

Sharma said the government has taken effective measures for the welfare of farmers, youth, women, and the underprivileged. The annual farmer assistance amount has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000, with a roadmap to raise it to Rs 12,000.

In the past two years, around 92,000 government jobs have been provided to youth, while recruitment is underway for 1.56 lakh posts.

The government has also created over 12 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis', distributed 10.51 lakh bicycles and nearly 40,000 scooters, and provided the first instalment of the Lado Incentive Scheme to 4.60 lakh girls.

The Chief Minister highlighted that on December 5, during the Gang Canal Centenary celebrations, projects worth Rs 1,717 crore were launched to strengthen the canal system. These include Rs 647 crore for the reconstruction of the Firozpur Feeder and Rs 3,400 crore for the renovation of IGNP canals and the construction of lined canals.

He said work orders worth Rs 26,000 crore have been issued for the Ram Jal Setu Link Project for eastern Rajasthan, while the Yamuna water agreement has paved the way for water supply to Shekhawati, with DPR preparation underway.

Daytime electricity supply is currently being provided to farmers in 22 districts, with a target to cover the entire state by 2027.

Sharma asserted that there is no gap between the government's words and actions.

“In two years, we have done more work than the previous government did in five years,” he said. He cited that irrigation facilities covering 85,000 hectares have been created in two years, compared to 52,000 hectares five years earlier. Over 35,000 farm ponds and 299 lakh metres of fencing have been completed, surpassing previous figures.

Assistance of Rs 3,433 crore has been provided to cow shelters in two years. In the Bikaner district, 1,952 regular and 2,540 contractual appointments have been given to youth.

Insurance claims worth Rs 206 crore have been settled for 50,000 farmers. Additionally, 24,000 women have become Lakhpati Didis, 7,788 women have received organised livelihoods through Rajivika, and 1.52 lakh new units have been added under the National Food Security Scheme.

The Chief Minister announced major irrigation works, including Rs 250 crore for the Barsalpur Canal, Rs 230 crore for Dhodha and Dantaur distributary canals, Rs 150 crore for renovation and construction of the Charanwala Branch system, Gogariyawala and Bikampur minors and Rs 270 crore for sprinkler irrigation in 44,500 hectares under the Dr Karni Singh Lift Canal.