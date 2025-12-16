Massfoodtrucks Marks Five Years As Massachusetts' Premier Food Truck Platform
By eliminating commissions and third-party interference, MassFoodTrucks allows food truck operators to communicate directly with customers. This approach helps operators retain more revenue while building stronger relationships with clients.
“I was skeptical at first, but the results speak for themselves,” said a Massachusetts food truck owner.“We receive daily inquiries and have booked multiple events thanks to direct communication.”
Premium membership options offer increased visibility, additional photos, and unlimited inquiries sent straight to food truck owners. There are no contracts, and members receive direct support from the platform's founder.
“Massachusetts food trucks represent innovation, tradition, and community,” said Chris Pooley.“Our goal has always been to make booking easier while supporting local food trucks statewide.”
MassFoodTrucks continues to play a key role in the growth of the Massachusetts food truck industry.
About MassFoodTrucks
MassFoodTrucks is the leading online platform connecting event organizers and food trucks in Massachusetts. With its user-friendly interface and transparent practices, MassFoodTrucks revolutionizes the way food trucks and event planners collaborate, fostering authentic connections and empowering businesses to thrive. The platform is part of a network of regional food truck discovery platform that also serve Florida, Arizona, Rhode Island, New Jersey, North Carolina, Nevada, Texas, California and Connecticut. Learn more at
