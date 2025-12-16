Miami-Based Social App Plus 1 Launches And Expands Across Florida, Plans New York Expansion In Early 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Friends-first social platform becomes one of Florida's fastest growing social apps, surpasses 10,000 downloads, and opens a pre-seed funding round

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus 1, a Miami-based social connection app, is now live and expanding across Florida. The company also announced plans to expand into the New York market in the first quarter of 2026.

Since launch, Plus 1 has surpassed 10,000 downloads, positioning it as one of Florida's fastest growing social apps. The platform is designed to help people connect through real-world plans rather than profile-based matching.

Users post activities they want to attend, including dinners, workouts, concerts, or networking events, and others can request to join. Hosts approve participants based on shared interests and availability.

Unlike traditional dating platforms, Plus 1 allows users to clearly indicate their intent, including friendship, networking, dating, or double dates. This approach aims to reduce ambiguity and create more transparent social interactions.

Addressing Reliability and Safety

Plus 1 includes features designed to address reliability issues common in social planning. Plans can receive multiple join requests, allowing hosts to approve alternate participants if someone becomes unresponsive.

After meetups, users may optionally complete a short reliability survey. Feedback contributes to a reliability score displayed on profiles, helping users make more informed decisions when joining or approving future plans.

The platform applies a limited and transparent moderation policy. Users are removed only for fake profiles, illegal activity, or threatening or abusive behavior. Other disputes are handled through blocking and privacy controls.

Growth and Funding

Plus 1 is currently raising a $500,000 pre-seed round to support product development, geographic expansion, and operational growth, including its planned New York launch in early 2026.

Founder Comment

“Most social and dating apps rely on endless swiping with very little follow-through,” said Jeff Wulkan, founder of Plus 1.“We wanted to build something centered around real plans and shared activities.”

About Plus 1

Plus 1 is a social connection app that helps people meet through real-world activities. Built with a friends-first approach, the platform supports friendship, networking, dating, and group experiences.

For more information, visit



