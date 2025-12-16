ED Files Charges Against Ansal Brothers In Money Laundering Case Linked To Sushant Lok-I Project In Gurugram

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) In fresh trouble for real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Gurugram Zonal Office, filed a money laundering chargesheet against them and others in a Special (PMLA) Court on Tuesday.

Those named in the charge sheet include Pranav Ansal and Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd. (APIL). They are accused of generating proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs 10.55 crore by not installing or maintaining sewage treatment plants in their 'Sushant Lok-I' and 'Esencia' housing projects in Gurugram.

The case stemmed from a violation of scheduled offences under the Water Act, 1974 and the Air Act, 1981.

The ED initiated an investigation based on Prosecution Complaints filed by Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) for commission of scheduled offences under section 43 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and under section 37 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The firm faced action for alleged non-compliance with environmental norms in its two real-estate projects - 'Sushant Lok-I' and 'Esencia', located in Gurugram.

The ED investigation revealed that APIL did not install any Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) 'Sushant Lok Phase-I', and the effluent generated was passed through the HUDA sewerage line, whereas the STP installed in 'Esencia' was found to be of inadequate capacity.

During the inspection of the HSPCB team, the STPs installed were also found abandoned with zero Operation and Maintenance, said an official statement.

The ED investigation revealed that by not treating the domestic effluent/untreated sewage water, as per norms, APIL, on one hand, caused hazard to public health and environment, while at the same time, it kept enjoying the resultant profit.

The promoters of the company did not bother to treat the waste or to take any measures as per the HSPCB norms, and thus, unduly benefited themselves and generated 'Proceeds of Crime' to the tune of Rs 10.55 crore by said criminal activity.

Earlier in the case, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties (commercial units and space) located in Gurugram, Greater Noida and Ludhiana held by its directors/ shareholders/beneficial owners valued at Rs 10.55 crore, said the statement.