The 14Th Listed Companies Development Summit (2025) And Hainan Free Trade Port Opportunities Forum Held

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAIKOU, China, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From December 11 to 13, the 14th Listed Companies Development Summit (2025) and Hainan Free Trade Port Opportunities Forum was held in Haikou. The event was co-hosted by National Business Daily (under Chengdu Media Group) and the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development.

In December, Hainan is alive with the institutional dividends and industrial opportunities brought by China's higher-standard opening-up. With the launch of its special customs operations, Hainan now offers businesses a streamlined gateway to global markets. As major annual event in China's capital markets, the summit centered squarely on new opportunities arising from expanded opening-up.

The event gathered more than 400 listed companies and over 20 institutions, uniting business, government, and research elites to explore policy frameworks and global opportunities under Hainan's island-wide independent customs operations. At the gathering, speakers offered forward-looking insights into macroeconomic, financial, investment, trade, and capital market trends for the coming year and even for the next five years.

Entrepreneurs raised concrete questions on how "zero tariffs" and "tax exemptions on value-added processing" are put into effect, and on the differences in regulatory rules governing the flow of capital, goods, people, and value-added activities within and outside the customs boundary, for straightforward answers.



As Mu Tao, Chairman of Chengdu Media Group and Party Secretary and Chairman of Chengdu Media Industry Group, noted in his address, the event is intended to "bring together elites from government, industry, academia, and research, build platforms for cooperation, foster the exchange of ideas, explore pathways for development, facilitate on-the-spot visits, deepen the implementation of projects, and help participants benefit from policy incentives and expand cooperation opportunities".

Initiated and hosted by National Business Daily in 2011, the Listed Companies Development Summit (formerly known as the "China Listed Companies Summit") is a high-end economic forum that has been successfully held for thirteen editions in such cities as Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Chengdu.

Source: National Business Daily (under Chengdu Media Group)

CONTACT: Contact for media only: Contact person: Ms. Hou, Tel: 86-10-63074558.