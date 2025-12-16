Autoscheduler Is Named Recipient Of The 2025 Top Tech Startup Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive Award Spotlights Top Software and Technology Startups in the Supply Chain and Logistics Space

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler, a leading AI-based Decision Agent that unifies and automates warehouse decision-making, announces that the company has been named a recipient of the 2025 Top Tech Startup Award from Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazines. AutoScheduler was chosen for its Agentic AI-based Warehouse Decision Agent that empowers supply chains by running the warehouse.

“While many Agentic AI-based agents are being introduced every day, our Warehouse Decision Agent is the only AI Agent targeted at the warehouse,” says Keith Moore, CEO, AutoScheduler.“It helps warehouse operators coordinate daily activities, reduce time spent on repetitive tasks, and improve overall decision-making across the supply chain network. We are pleased to be named to this prestigious award.”

A majority of this year's winners (59%) describe themselves as being in the artificial intelligence (AI) category, with AI-powered automation coming in at No. 2 (55% vs. last year's 45%).

“The logistics industry faces many challenges that affect efficiency, transparency and cost. Many of today's startups are addressing these challenges with innovative solutions that are transforming the supply chain. This award is designed to showcase those startups making a difference in the supply chain space,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

The AutoScheduler Warehouse Decision Agent integrates with existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by optimizing labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules in real-time. AutoScheduler continuously harmonizes data across disparate systems and intelligently sequences tasks throughout the entire operation, adapting in real-time as conditions change. AutoScheduler is a Decision Agent that automates decisions to improve service, increase throughput, and lower operating costs.

Two winners have been selected to present at Manifest Las Vegas 2026, scheduled for Feb. 9-11, 2026.

Go to to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

