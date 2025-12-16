1Kosmos Joins Saviynt Exchange To Deliver Digital Identity Verification Within Saviynt Identity Cloud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration enables enterprises to accelerate secure onboarding, prevent identity fraud, and simplify compliance

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos, a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced the availability of the 1Kosmos platform on the Saviynt Exchange, Saviynt's marketplace of pre-built integrations and solutions. The partnership combines 1Kosmos' government-grade biometric, private blockchain, and passwordless identity verification technology with Saviynt Identity Cloud, the industry's most advanced AI-powered identity security platform.







Enterprises face growing challenges in verifying user identities and securing access to critical systems. Manual processes slow onboarding, add operational costs, and increase user friction, while traditional authentication methods remain vulnerable to phishing and account takeover. By integrating 1Kosmos with Saviynt, organizations can streamline onboarding, reverify identities at critical risk points, and enhance authentication security.

“Our partnership with Saviynt enables customers to access and deploy high-assurance identity verification directly from the Saviynt Identity Cloud,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos.“Together, we're enabling enterprises to accelerate secure onboarding, prevent identity-based fraud, and simplify compliance while giving users a seamless passwordless experience.”

"By integrating 1Kosmos' advanced identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication into the Saviynt Exchange, we're empowering enterprises to strengthen security, automate identity assurance, and maintain continuous compliance,” said Anirudh Sen, SVP, Saviynt.“This collaboration underscores our commitment to reducing risk and delivering seamless identity experiences."

Better Together: Saviynt + 1Kosmos

The integration of 1Kosmos within the Saviynt Identity Cloud brings enterprise customers new levels of assurance, automation, and efficiency. By combining high-assurance identity proofing with Saviynt's converged identity platform, organizations can embed stronger verification directly into their identity workflows and reduce the risk of fraud or unauthorized access. Key benefits include:



Real-time biometric identity proofing triggered during external user onboarding to strengthen assurance and reduce fraud.



Automatic re-verification of identities during events such as role changes, status updates, or suspicious activity detection.

Out-of-the-box deployment for faster time-to-value, with FedRAMP High-certified, globally available coverage.



The availability of 1Kosmos on the Saviynt Exchange reflects both companies' commitment to modernizing enterprise identity security, reducing operational risk, and improving user experience at scale.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users' personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding, and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

