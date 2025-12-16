Amir Sends Condolences To King Of Morocco

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HM King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco over the victims of the floods that struck the city of Safi, wishing the injured a swift recovery.

