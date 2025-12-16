Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amiri Diwan Announces National Day Holiday

2025-12-16 09:09:40
The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of the State of Qatar's National Day, observed on December 18, the Amiri Diwan announced on Tuesday that Thursday, December 18, 2025 will be an official holiday.

It added that employees will resume their work on Sunday, December 21, 2025

The Peninsula

